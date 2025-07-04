A five-meter-high metal fence slices across the eastern edge of Sinjil, a Palestinian town in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. Heavy steel gates and roadblocks seal off all but a single route in and out of the town, watched over by Israeli soldiers at guard posts.

“Sinjil is now a big prison,” said Mousa Shabaneh, 52, a father of seven, watching on in resignation as workers erected the fence through the middle of the nursery on the edge of the town where he planted trees for sale, his sole source of income.

“Of course, we’re now forbidden from going to the nursery. All the trees I had were burnt and lost,” he said. “In the end, they cut off our livelihood.”

Walls and checkpoints erected by Israeli forces have long been a part of day-to-day life for the nearly three million Palestinian residents of the occupied West Bank.

But many now say that a dramatic increase in such barriers since the start of Israel’s war on Gaza has put towns and villages in a state of permanent siege.

The fence around Sinjil is a particularly stark example of barriers that have sprung up across the territory, becoming an overwhelming feature of daily life. The Israeli forces say they erected it to protect the nearby Ramallah-Nablus highway.

Road closures

The people who live there now have to walk or drive through narrow, winding streets to the sole allowed entry point.

Some cross-road closures on foot to reach cars on the other side.

Those who once earned their livelihoods in the surrounding land are effectively cut off, said Bahaa Foqaa, the deputy mayor. He said the fence had enclosed 8,000 residents inside barely 10 acres, cutting them off from 2,000 acres of surrounding land, which they privately own.

“This is the policy that the occupation army uses to intimidate people and break the will of the Palestinian people.”

Some 700,000 Israelis now reside in territory Israel occupied in 1967.

Most countries consider such communities a violation of the Geneva Conventions, which ban settling civilians on occupied land.

After decades during which Israel paid lip service to the prospect of an independent Palestinian state, the far-right Israeli government now includes prominent settler colonialists who openly proclaim their aim to annexe the entire occupied West Bank.

Life on roads

Israel increased its military presence in the occupied West Bank immediately after October 2023.

Overnight, mounds of earth and heavy boulders were placed on roads.

Then, heavy metal gates, usually painted yellow or orange, were installed and locked by the military at entrances to Palestinian communities, often leading to roads also used by settlers.

The military established new permanent checkpoints.

So-called flying checkpoints, set up suddenly and without warning, became more frequent.

Sana Alwan, 52, who lives in Sinjil and works as a personal trainer, said what was once a short drive to reach Ramallah can now take as long as three hours each way, with no way of knowing at the start of the day how long she will be stuck at checkpoints.

Work has slowed because she can no longer promise clients she can reach them.

“Half of our life is on the roads,” she said.

Stifling economy

At the start of this year, tens of thousands of West Bank residents were displaced by an Israeli crackdown in Jenin in the north.

Mohammad Jammous, 34, who grew up in Jericho and lives in Ramallah, used to see his family almost every week. With the hour-long drive now typically stretching to several hours each way, he says he is now usually able to visit only once a month.

Officials in the Palestinian Authority, which exercises limited self-rule in the West Bank under Israeli occupation, suspect that the stifling impact on the economy and ordinary life is intentional.

“They are doing everything they can to make life extremely difficult for our people,” Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Mustafa told reporters last month.