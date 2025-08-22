US
2 min read
California Democrats pass mid-decade redistricting plan to counter Texas GOP
Governor Newsom signs measure sending partisan map to November ballot as fight with Trump intensifies
California Democrats pass mid-decade redistricting plan to counter Texas GOP
California Democrats pass mid-decade redistricting plan to counter Texas GOP / AP
August 22, 2025

California lawmakers have approved a sweeping redistricting plan designed to boost Democratic seats in Congress, countering Republican efforts in Texas that were pushed by President Donald Trump.

The Democratic-controlled Legislature sent the package of bills to Governor Gavin Newsom, who signed them Thursday and called a November 4 special election for voter approval.

If passed, the new map would be in effect for the 2026, 2028, and 2030 House races, before authority reverts to California’s independent redistricting commission.

The extraordinary mid-decade redistricting move mirrors Texas Republicans, who are advancing maps that could secure them five additional House seats.

Democrats in Sacramento say their plan could flip five Republican-held districts while also strengthening several swing seats.

"We don’t want this fight, and we didn’t choose this fight, but with our democracy on the line, we cannot and will not run away from this fight," Democratic Assemblyman Marc Berman said as he presented the legislation.

California’s process is more complex than Texas’s because voters created an independent commission through ballot measures in 2008 and 2010.

Changing it requires another statewide vote.

Newsom is expected to wage an aggressive campaign, backed by former president Barack Obama, who called the effort "a smart, measured approach."

Recommended

Republicans argue Democrats are undermining voter-approved reforms.

"Don’t, for a moment, call it temporary," Assemblyman Carl DeMaio warned.

"You will never give the power back to the people once you seize it."

Republican Assembly leader James Gallagher criticised both parties for engaging in gerrymandering but broke with Trump over his push for redrawing maps nationwide.

"You move forward fighting fire with fire, and what happens? You burn it all down," Gallagher said.

California Republicans lack the votes to block the plan but are preparing to challenge it in court and at the ballot box under Proposition 50. Arnold Schwarzenegger, the former governor who helped create the commission, and Charles Munger Jr., a longtime funder of reform efforts, have vowed to fight the measure.

California, the most populous US state, currently sends 52 representatives to Congress, with 43 Democrats and nine Republicans.

Democrats argue the new maps could expand their majority further, setting up a fierce battle with Trump’s GOP for control of the House in 2026.

RelatedTRT Global - Texas House approves GOP-backed congressional maps, paving way for 5 more Republican seats
SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Hungary says won't be dragged into war after attack on pipeline bringing Russian oil
Thai ex-PM Thaksin cleared of royal defamation charges
China to host global leaders at SCO summit amid 'power politics'
Screen time over! Japanese city proposes two-hour daily smartphone limit
Powerful 7.5 earthquake hits south of Chile, tsunami risk downgraded
Oscar-winning actor Javier Bardem slams Israel's army as 'Nazis'
Thai court to deliver ruling in ex-PM Thaksin Shinawatra's royal insult case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel weighs cutting water supply to northern Gaza to forcibly push Palestinians south
Judge rules Trump's former lawyer, Alina Habba, unlawfully served as US attorney
Colombia rocked by twin attacks leaving 13 dead
Supreme Court lets Trump slash $783M in research funding in anti-DEI push
US says all 55 million visas subject to review
Bangladesh cancels visa requirements for Pakistani officials for first time since 1971
Türkiye: Israeli policies fuel Syria instability, threaten region
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us