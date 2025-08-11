A Colorado prison was evacuated as one of the largest wildfires in state history continued to grow, and officials warned residents of remote areas to be ready to leave Sunday as gusty winds and low humidity fed the flames.

Evacuation orders were already in place for mountain communities as the Lee Fire charred more than 433 square kilometers (167 square miles) across Garfield and Rio Blanco counties, with just 6 percent containment. No injuries or structural damage has been reported.

All 179 incarcerated people were safely removed from the Rifle Correctional Center on Saturday "out of an abundance of caution", the Colorado Department of Corrections said in a statement.

They were temporarily relocated about 240 kilometres (150 miles) away to the Buena Vista Correctional Complex, the department said.

The Lee Fire, churning through trees and brush about 400 kilometres (250 miles) west of Denver, is now the sixth-largest single fire in the state's history, according to the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control.