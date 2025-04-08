WORLD
Russian spacecraft carries 3-member crew, including US astronaut, to the International Space Station
The crew will conduct scientific investigations and technology demonstrations to help prepare for future space missions and provide benefits to people on Earth.
The crew is scheduled to spend about eight months at the space outpost. / Photo: Reuters
April 8, 2025

Two Russian cosmonauts, Sergey Ryzhikov and Alexey Zubritsky, along with NASA astronaut Jonny Kim, successfully launched to the International Space Station on Tuesday aboard a Russian spacecraft.

A Soyuz booster rocket lifted off as scheduled from the Russia-leased Baikonur launch facility in Kazakhstan to put the Soyuz MS-27 carrying the trio in orbit. They are set to dock at the station just over three hours later.

Ryzhikov and Zubritsky, along with Kim, are scheduled to spend about eight months at the space outpost.

NASA said Kim will conduct scientific investigations and technology demonstrations to help prepare the crew for future space missions and provide benefits to people on Earth. A native of Los Angeles, Kim is a US Navy lieutenant commander and dual-designated naval aviator and flight surgeon.

Ryzhikov, Zubritsky and Kim will join NASA astronauts Don Pettit, Anne McClain and Nichole Ayers, Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency’s astronaut Takuya Onishi and Russian cosmonauts Alexey Ovchinin, Ivan Vagner and Kirill Peskov on the space outpost.

