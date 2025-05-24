TÜRKİYE
Turkish, Palestinian ministers meet Gaza children evacuated to Türkiye for treatment
Turkish Family and Social Services Minister Mahinur Ozdemir Goktas highlights continued aid efforts and solidarity with Palestine.
Goktas expressed her grief over Gaza's women and children, who are the majority of victims of Israeli attacks / AA
May 24, 2025

Türkiye's Family and Social Services Minister Mahinur Ozdemir Goktas reiterated Ankara’s support and solidarity with Palestine and children in Gaza.

Goktas and Palestinian Minister of Social Development Samah Hamad met on Saturday with children brought from Gaza to Türkiye following Israeli attacks.

The ministers spent time with the children at the Bilkent Traditional Sports Youth and Sports Club in capital Ankara, where they joined archery activities and watched the children ride horses.

Speaking to reporters following the event, Goktas said: "As we did yesterday, we will continue to stand by our Palestinian brothers and the children of Gaza today, tomorrow, and always."

Goktas expressed her grief over Gaza's women and children, who are the majority of victims of Israeli attacks, saying: "Israel, which does not observe any moral value in the genocide carried out in front of the world's eyes, unfortunately continues to bomb both schools and hospitals."

She said under the leadership of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Türkiye continues to be the voice of the Palestinian people.

Food and humanitarian aid crisis in Gaza

Two nations, one cause

Together with her counterpart Samah Hamad, she visited the Gaza children to see the ongoing efforts in education, health care, and psychosocial support. Emphasising Türkiye’s commitment, she reaffirmed continued solidarity with Palestinian brothers and Gaza children amid ongoing challenges.

Hamad expressed her pride in being with the Gaza children, highlighting the work done under the supervision of the Turkish Ministry of Family and Social Services for sick children evacuated from Gaza and their parents receiving treatment in Türkiye. She commended Goktas for closely monitoring their needs.

"We are certain that the continued attacks and starvation in Gaza affect every Palestinian," Hamad said. "For nearly 80 days, no food or humanitarian aid has reached Gaza. There are no water, health care, or educational opportunities for families, and many people have died. Most of the children we met today have lost a loved one."

Expressing gratitude, she hoped that the visit would strengthen ties between the two countries as “two nations united by a single cause.”

Goktas added that Türkiye will prioritise family-centred policies in education, health, employment, labour, and social sectors following Erdogan's designation of 2026-2035 as the "Decade of Family and Population."

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
