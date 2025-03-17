WORLD
Many nations ready to send peacekeepers to Ukraine: UK
Britain and France are leading efforts for a peacekeeping plan, with over 30 nations expected to participate.
"The contribution capabilities will vary, but this will be a significant force, with a significant number of countries providing troops." Starmer said. / Reuters
March 17, 2025

A "significant number" of countries are willing to provide peacekeeping troops in Ukraine in the event of a peace deal with Russia, a spokesperson for British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said.

More than 30 countries are expected to be involved in the so-called 'coalition of the willing' to support Ukraine, Starmer's spokesperson told reporters on Monday.

Britain and France have spearheaded efforts to offer a peacekeeping plan for Ukraine after United States President Donald Trump began talks to press for a peace deal with Russia.

"The contribution capabilities will vary, but this will be a significant force, with a significant number of countries providing troops."

Russia has repeatedly rejected the idea of soldiers from countries belonging to the NATO military alliance being stationed in Ukraine.

Asked if the peacekeeping troops would be allowed to fire back if targeted, the spokesperson said military planning meetings were taking place to go through the details.

Building for support

Starmer hosted a virtual meeting on Saturday with leaders from Europe and other countries to build support for the coalition before military planners are due to meet in Britain on Thursday to discuss how a truce could be guaranteed.

Asked about Russian comments that Moscow would not accept European peacekeepers in Ukraine, Starmer's spokesperson said: "It is worth remembering that Russia didn't ask Ukraine when it deployed North Korean troops to the frontline last year."

Britain and France are both continuing to push the United States for security guarantees to deter any future Russian attacks.

SOURCE:Reuters
