US President Donald Trump has said he hopes Ukraine and Russia will make a deal this week to end the war.

"HOPEFULLY RUSSIA AND UKRAINE WILL MAKE A DEAL THIS WEEK," Trump said in a Truth Social post on Sunday.

"BOTH WILL THEN START TO DO BIG BUSINESS WITH THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, WHICH IS THRIVING, AND MAKE A FORTUNE!" he added.

His remarks came shortly after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had proposed a 30-day ceasefire in strikes on civilian infrastructure.

"Ukraine proposes to cease any strikes using long-range drones and missiles on civilian infrastructure for a period of at least 30 days, with the possibility of extension," Zelenskyy said on X.

He said if Russia turns down the proposal, it will be proof that it wants to prolong the war.

The Kremlin earlier said Russian President Vladimir Putin didn't order the extension of the Easter ceasefire.

Testing waters

On Saturday, Putin declared a 30-hour unilateral ceasefire in the ongoing war in Ukraine, arguing that its success or failure would show Kiev's readiness to seek a peaceful resolution to the conflict.

In response, Zelenskyy said his country would be mirroring Russia's actions, adding that Kiev proposes extending the pause "if a complete ceasefire truly takes hold."

However, he later claimed that fighting continued in Russia's border regions of Kursk and Belgorod.

The US, since the inauguration of Trump this January, has been actively involved in diplomatic efforts to end the war, engaging in talks with both Ukraine and Russia.