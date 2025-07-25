TÜRKİYE
2 min read
Turkish student killed in US hit-and-run while on work-travel programme
The 21-year-old aerospace engineering student was in the US to improve his English and gain new experiences.
Turkish student killed in US hit-and-run while on work-travel programme
Salih Koc was ranked in the top 1% of Türkiye's national high school entrance exam. / TRT World
July 25, 2025

A 21-year-old Turkish student, Salih Koc, tragically lost his life in a hit-and-run accident while cycling in northwest Denver on Monday evening.

Koc, an Aerospace Engineering student at Middle East Technical University (METU) in Türkiye, was struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Tejon Street and West 38th Avenue around 8pm local time. He died on the spot.

Denver Police announced on Tuesday that 28-year-old Jonathan Jarabek has been arrested in connection with the crash and is facing charges for fleeing the scene of a fatal collision.

Koc was in the United States as part of a work and travel programme, aiming to improve his English language skills and gain new experiences.

Known for his academic excellence and strong work ethic, he had ranked in the top 1 percent of Türkiye's national high school entrance exam and later placed among the top 2,600 in the quantitative track of the university entrance exam.

He had travelled abroad to support himself through work and practical learning.

The accident has renewed scrutiny over Denver's delayed safety infrastructure projects.

In 2021, the city's Department of Transportation and Infrastructure (DOTI) proposed a protected bike lane along Tejon Street, a key corridor in the area.

The project was never implemented, and years later, its indefinite postponement continues to draw public frustration, especially after fatal incidents like this one.

Authorities are continuing their investigation.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Israeli soldiers are killing themselves. And their deaths are linked to horrors of Gaza war.
By Edibe Beyza Caglar
Syria elections: Here’s everything you need to know about the first post-Assad electoral exercise
By Kazim Alam
Netherlands bans Israel's Smotrich and Ben-Gvir for genocide in Gaza
Netanyahu eyes annexing parts of Gaza to appease Israeli far-right: report
Ukraine suffers heavy casualties in new wave of Russia attacks
Iraq's PM seeks closer ties with US and neighbouring countries to strengthen regional security
UK will recognise Palestine in this parliament: minister
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Trump denies seeking meeting with Xi, saying visit needs invitation
Thailand accuses Cambodia of violating border ceasefire hours after agreement
16 Israeli soldiers committed suicide since 2025 — report
Former Colombian president Uribe convicted in historic witness tampering case
Heavy rain, flooding leave 30 people dead in China's capital
Gunman opens fire in Manhattan office tower, killing four people
Palestinian activist killed by illegal Zionist settler in the occupied West Bank
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us