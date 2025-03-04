WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
Arab leaders reject Gaza displacement, back Egypt's postwar plan
Syrian President Ahmad Alsharaa also condemned forced displacement, calling it a "disgrace to humanity" and a test for the Arab world.
Arab leaders reject Gaza displacement, back Egypt's postwar plan
The threat of displacement of Gaza’s people is “not just a humanitarian issue; it is a test of our commitment as Arabs to our vital cause,” al-Sharaa added. / AA Archive
March 4, 2025

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el Sissi has said that Arab leaders have endorsed Egypt's postwar plan for Gaza that would allow its roughly two million Palestinians to remain in the territory.

Meeting in Cairo on Tuesday, the leaders endorsed a counterproposal to US President Donald Trump’s plan to depopulate the territory and redevelop it as a beach destination.

Speaking at the summit, Syrian President Ahmad Alsharaa condemned the calls for the forced displacement of Palestinians from their homelands, calling them a "disgrace to humanity" and a "test" for the entire Arabs.

“The call for the forced displacement of the Palestinian people from their land is a disgrace to humanity,” Alsharaa said.

He warned that such calls are "not only a threat to the Palestinian people but to the entire Arab nation."

The threat of displacement of Gaza’s people is “not just a humanitarian issue; it is a test of our commitment as Arabs to our vital cause,” he added.

He emphasised that "the uprooting of the Palestinian people from their land cannot be accepted," asserting that "the time has come for all Arabs to stand together against these schemes."

Need for ‘political framework’

At the summit, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres stressed the need for a clear political framework to rebuild Gaza.

There is a need for a clear political framework for Gaza's recovery, reconstruction and stability based on international legal principles, said the UN chief.

“Gaza must remain an integral part of a future Palestinian state,” Guterres declared, emphasising that “a sustainable future for Gaza must be built on security, stability, and the inalienable rights of its people.”

He urged an immediate de-escalation and insisted that humanitarian aid access to Gaza is a fundamental right that “is not subject to negotiation.”

Guterres hailed the emergency summit as a critical step in the international community’s responsibility to end the war, alleviate human suffering and secure a lasting peace.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Gulf leaders call for ending Gaza war in summit with Trump
Gulf leaders call for ending Gaza war in summit with Trump
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
By Baba Umar
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us