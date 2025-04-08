WORLD
Chinese nationals fighting for Russia captured in eastern Ukraine, Zelenskyy claims
Ukrainian president says Russia involving China is a 'clear signal that Putin intends to do anything but end the war'.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy meets with Chief of Staff of the French Armed Forces Thierry Burkhard and Britain's Chief of the Defence Staff Admiral Tony Radakin in Kiev, Ukraine, April 5, 2025. [Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP] / AP
April 8, 2025

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has claimed arresting two Chinese citizens fighting alongside Russian forces in the eastern Donetsk region, saying Russia involving China is a "clear signal" that President Vladimir Putin does not want to end the war.

"Our military has captured two Chinese citizens who were fighting as part of the Russian army.

There was no immediate comment from China and Russia.

This happened on Ukrainian territory—in the Donetsk region. Identification documents, bank cards, and personal data were found in their possession," Zelenskyy said in a statement on Tuesday.

He said Kiev had information that there were more Chinese citizens in Russian military units, which was being verified.

"I have instructed the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine to immediately contact Beijing and clarify how China intends to respond to this," Zelenskyy added.

The president said Russia’s involvement of China in the war "is a clear signal that Putin intends to do anything but end the war."

"He is looking for ways to continue fighting. This definitely requires a response. A response from the United States, Europe, and all those around the world who want peace," Zelenskyy said.

He said the captured Chinese citizens were in the custody of the Security Service of Ukraine, and investigative and operational actions were continuing.

China has called for a diplomatic solution to end the three-year-long Ukraine war and has praised Russia for holding talks with Washington to this end.

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Putin declared a “no limits” partnership days before the 2022 Ukraine war.

Meanwhile, Ukraine summoned China's charge d'affaires after Kiev’s troops took prisoner two Chinese citizens fighting in the eastern front, Ukraine's foreign minister said.

"Chinese citizens fighting as part of Russia's invasion army in Ukraine puts into question China's declared stance for peace and undermines Beijing's credibility as a responsible permanent member of the UN Security Council," Andrii Sybiha said on X.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
