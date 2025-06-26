WAR ON GAZA
EU leaders decry Gaza humanitarian crisis, urge Israel to lift blockade entirely
EU Council condemns settler violence and illegal settlements, urging more sanctions on extremist settlers and supporters.
Charity organizations distribute food to Palestinians at Nuseirat Refugee Camp in Gaza City, Gaza on June 26, 2025. / AA
June 26, 2025

The leaders of European Union member states have deplored the worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza and the growing number of civilian casualties, calling on Israel to fully lift its blockade.

Meeting in Brussels for a summit on Thursday, the European Council urged Israel to allow "immediate, unimpeded access and sustained distribution of humanitarian assistance at scale" throughout Gaza.

In the conclusions adopted at the summit, EU leaders called for an immediate ceasefire and the unconditional release of all hostages, stressing the need for a permanent end to hostilities, saying: "The European Union is ready to contribute to all efforts towards this solution and calls on all parties to refrain from actions that undermine its viability."

They also urged Israel to comply with international law and ensure the protection of civilians and humanitarian workers, as well as civilian infrastructure, including hospitals, schools, and UN facilities.

The European Council took note of the report on Israel's compliance with Article 2 of the EU-Israel Association Agreement which conditions relations on respect for human rights and urged to continue discussions on possible follow-up in July, depending on developments on the ground.

Separately, the leaders reiterated strong condemnation of settler violence and illegal settlement expansion in the occupied West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem, and called for further sanctions on extremist settlers and their supporters.

On Iran, the EU leaders reiterated that the country must never be allowed to acquire a nuclear weapon and must comply with its obligations under the Non-Proliferation Treaty.

The EU said it will continue to support diplomatic efforts aimed at reducing tensions and achieving a lasting resolution to the Iranian nuclear issue through negotiations.

The Council also reaffirmed the EU's strong commitment to peace, security, and stability in the Middle East.

"The European Council welcomes the cessation of hostilities and urges all parties to abide by international law, show restraint, and refrain from taking action which could lead to a new escalation."

On Syria, the leaders welcomed the recent easing of EU economic sanctions, emphasising the need for a peaceful, inclusive transition without foreign interference, protection of all Syrians' rights.

The Council stressed respect for Syria's sovereignty and territorial integrity under international law.

Regarding Lebanon, the Council reaffirmed EU support for the Lebanese people and the new authorities' efforts to stabilise the country, backing Lebanon's sovereignty and the role of UNIFIL.

SOURCE:AA
