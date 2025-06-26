Indian actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh, hailed as “the biggest Punjabi artist on the planet” during his debut on Jimmy Fallon’s The Tonight Show, now finds himself at the centre of controversy.

Dosanjh’s upcoming film Sardaar Ji 3, featuring Pakistani actress Hania Aamir, has sparked outrage among right-wing Hindu groups in India, who accuse him of undermining national sentiment amid rising political tensions.

What was meant to be a light-hearted fantasy has instead ignited a fierce debate over art, identity, and nationalism. The film has drawn fire from right-wing commentators and social media users in India, who view the casting as a betrayal of national sentiment.

The film comes weeks after India and Pakistan attacked each other with missiles and drones in one of the deadliest escalations in decades.

The film is set to release globally on June 27, except in India. The trailer has been geo-blocked in India; fans attempting to watch it on YouTube were met with the message: “The uploader has not made this video available in your country.” However, the teaser and songs remain accessible in India.

Several Indian film bodies, including the Federation of Western Indian Cine Employees (FWICE) and the All-Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA), have threatened to boycott the film, along with Dosanjh and the producers.

According to the AICWA, the filmmakers and Dosanjh cast Aamir despite the recent attack in Pahalgam, which the group claims was carried out by “Pakistani-sponsored terrorists.” Islamabad has repeatedly denied involvement in the attack, and while it has urged India to provide evidence, the Indian government has yet to present any proof linking Pakistan.

FWICE has submitted a letter to India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging that actor, producers Gunbir Singh Sidhu and Manmord Sidhu, and director Amar Hundal be blacklisted from the Indian film industry. It has also called for the cancellation of their passports and Indian citizenship.

In a video statement, politician and AICWA president Suresh Shyamlal Gupta called Aamir a “terrorist” and accused Dosanjh of collaborating with a “terrorist country.”

FWICE president BN Tiwari told The Hindustan Times that by working with a Pakistani actor, Dosanjh has hurt Indian sentiments.

“He has disrespected the sentiments of the nation and insulted the sacrifice of our brave soldiers. His preference for Pakistani talent over Indian artists raises serious questions about his loyalty and priorities,” Tiwari said, even suggesting that Dosanjh’s Indian passport should be revoked.

Tiwari added: “We boycott Diljit and he has not apologised to us. Country first for us."

Cacophony and clarifications

The producers of Sardaar Ji 3, White Hill Studios, clarified in a statement that the film was completed before the recent Pahalgam attack and that no Pakistani artists were hired after the incident, addressing backlash and boycott calls.

“We stand united with our country and our fellow countrymen during this sensitive time. Considering the same, we had decided not to release the film or any of its promotional content in India until the situation becomes opportune," the statement read.

Indian media outlets such as FirstPost, Times of India and Zee News Digital amplified online criticism, with many trolls accusing Dosanjh of “normalising” ties with Pakistan amid heightened political tensions. Hashtags like #BoycottSardaarJi3 and #DiljitAgainstIndia briefly trended on X.

Amid the uproar, Dosanjh has maintained his characteristic nonchalance, offering no apology, no defence. This is not unfamiliar territory for the star, who has previously drawn right-wing backlash for supporting India’s protesting farmers and refusing to conform to the Hindu-nationalist BJP government’s line.

Dosanjh is known not just as a versatile actor and singer who performs in all his films, but also as a successful producer. He’s a social media sensation, regularly going viral with his humorous Instagram videos, including a clip of him playfully arguing with voice assistant Alexa in Punjabi.

Show must go on

Meanwhile, across the border, Pakistani media has focused on the film’s trailer and Aamir’s role. Dawn Images praised Dosanjh’s charm and his refusal to respond seriously to the backlash, highlighting his meme-laced and humorous responses.

By working with Aamir, and ignoring the outrage, Dosanjh has emphasised that his art transcends borders, and that he won’t let hyper-nationalist sentiment dictate his creative choices.

In addition to Aamir, two other Pakistani artists appear in the film: comedian Saleem Albela and stage actor Nasir Chinyoti, who also featured in Dosanjh’s previous film Jatt and Juliet 3.

Speaking to the BBC Asian Network, Dosanjh shared that when he signed onto the project and began filming in February, the situation was stable.

“There are a lot of big things that are not in our hands,” he said, explaining that the producers ultimately decided not to release the film in India.

“Everything was fine when we were working on it,” he said. “But now, the situation is not in our hands. So, if the producers want to release it, I stand with them.”



Standing firm in the face of criticism, Dosanjh also voiced his strong opposition to the censor board’s demand for a staggering 127 cuts in his other film, Punjab 95.

Related TRT Global - India-Pakistan ceasefire was achieved by military talks, not US mediation: Modi tells Trump



“