WORLD
2 min read
After seven days of flames, Syria contains Latakia wildfires
Syrian authorities have brought three of Latakia’s largest wildfires under control after a week of intense firefighting efforts.
After seven days of flames, Syria contains Latakia wildfires
A drone view shows the Syrian Civil Defense, also known as the White Helmets, work to extinguish a wildfire, in Latakia countryside, Syria. / Reuters
July 9, 2025

Syrian authorities have brought three of the largest wildfire hotspots in Latakia under control, Governor Mohammad Othman announced on Tuesday, as the region continues to grapple with one of its worst fire seasons in recent years.

More than 80 firefighting teams from the civil defence and neighbouring countries are working in the field, Othman told Anadolu, adding that aircraft from Türkiye, Jordan, and Lebanon are participating in efforts.

“Unfortunately, more than 14,000 hectares have been reduced to ash, and leftover landmines from the fallen regime are severely hampering firefighting efforts,” he says.

Aerial footage from the affected villages of Zanzouf, al-Qantara, Malikli, and Qastal Maaf, where the fires have been contained, reveals the scale of the devastation.

Fire crews continue to face significant challenges

Despite some progress, the situation remains critical.

For the seventh day in a row, firefighters are battling to extinguish the wildfires as they aim to prevent the flames from spreading to nearby areas.

“The fire is still active around Sheikh Hassan village. We’ve deployed fire trucks and teams to forward positions to stop the flames from spreading to other mountainous areas,” Othman says.

Helicopters are collecting water from Lake Ballouran and releasing it over Sheikh Hassan village and the surrounding mountainous terrain to help combat the blaze.

No casualties have been reported, though dozens of families were evacuated from areas threatened by the flames.

Areas in the Latakia countryside frequently experience wildfires during the summer due to high temperatures, dense forests, and strong winds, which complicate efforts to control the flames.

Explore
Number of Palestinians killed at controversial Gaza aid sites reaches 833
Iran cautions against UN sanctions as nuclear talks with US remain unscheduled
Humanitarian cooperation between Türkiye and Qatar comes into effect
Practical collaboration must continue: China tells India
EU to slap $24 billion in tariffs on US if trade talks collapse, says Italy
India moves to limit AC settings in bid to cut soaring power use
Atomic bomb survivors in Japan fear nuclear weapons could be used again: poll
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
China exports surge as tariff deal with US lifts trade outlook
Korean medical students move to end 17-month education halt
Bitcoin hits $120K for first time on US reform buzz
China hails 'strategic' ties with Russia in Lavrov visit
Trump greenlights sending Patriot missiles to Ukraine
Gaza deal can be reached 'over the next week': Trump
Small plane crash forces closure of London Southend Airport
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us