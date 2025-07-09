Syrian authorities have brought three of the largest wildfire hotspots in Latakia under control, Governor Mohammad Othman announced on Tuesday, as the region continues to grapple with one of its worst fire seasons in recent years.

More than 80 firefighting teams from the civil defence and neighbouring countries are working in the field, Othman told Anadolu, adding that aircraft from Türkiye, Jordan, and Lebanon are participating in efforts.

“Unfortunately, more than 14,000 hectares have been reduced to ash, and leftover landmines from the fallen regime are severely hampering firefighting efforts,” he says.

Aerial footage from the affected villages of Zanzouf, al-Qantara, Malikli, and Qastal Maaf, where the fires have been contained, reveals the scale of the devastation.

Fire crews continue to face significant challenges

Despite some progress, the situation remains critical.

For the seventh day in a row, firefighters are battling to extinguish the wildfires as they aim to prevent the flames from spreading to nearby areas.

“The fire is still active around Sheikh Hassan village. We’ve deployed fire trucks and teams to forward positions to stop the flames from spreading to other mountainous areas,” Othman says.

Helicopters are collecting water from Lake Ballouran and releasing it over Sheikh Hassan village and the surrounding mountainous terrain to help combat the blaze.

No casualties have been reported, though dozens of families were evacuated from areas threatened by the flames.

Areas in the Latakia countryside frequently experience wildfires during the summer due to high temperatures, dense forests, and strong winds, which complicate efforts to control the flames.