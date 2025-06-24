WORLD
Saturday's attack on Al Mujlad Hospital occurred in West Kordofan, near the front line between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces, who have been fighting since April 2023.
Six children and five medics were killed in the attack. / Reuters
Over 40 people, including children and health care workers, were killed in an attack on a hospital in Sudan at the weekend, the head of the World Health Organization has said.

Saturday's attack on the Al Mujlad Hospital took place in West Kordofan, near the front line between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, who have been fighting each other since the conflict broke out in April 2023.

WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus called for attacks on health infrastructure to stop, without saying who was responsible.

The WHO Sudan office said that six children and five medics were killed in the attack, reporting extensive damage to the facility.

