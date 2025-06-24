US President Donald Trump has announced that a ceasefire between Iran and Israel is now in effect, urging both parties to go along with it.

“THE CEASEFIRE IS NOW IN EFFECT. PLEASE DO NOT VIOLATE IT!” Trump said on his social media platform Truth Social early Tuesday.

Trump on Monday announced that Israel and Iran had agreed to a "complete and total" ceasefire amid the rising conflict in the Middle East.

Iran launched a barrage of missiles at the US military’s Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar on Monday, marking a dramatic escalation in tensions following the US targeting of three Iranian nuclear sites Sunday.

Here are some key reactions across the world:

Germany

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz welcomed US President Donald Trump's call for a sequential ceasefire between Israel and Iran, and appealed to the two parties to adhere to it, in a post on his X account.

"If this ceasefire succeeds after the decisive US military strikes against Iran's nuclear facilities, it is a very good development," Merz wrote on Tuesday.

The German leader said he would discuss ways to stabilise the situation with American and European partners on the sidelines of Tuesday's NATO summit.

China

China has urged against a “spiraling up of tensions,” stressing the importance of the ceasefire that US President Donald Trump announced a day earlier between Israel and Iran.

Beijing does not want to “see the spiraling up of tensions and hope that a cease fire can be realised as early as possible,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said in response to a question by Anadolu Agency during a live-streamed news conference in Beijing.

“China is watching closely the developments in the Middle East,” Guo added, underscoring that Beijing “calls on parties concerned to return to the right track of political settlement.”

Japan

Japan has welcomed US President Donald Trump's announcement of a "complete" ceasefire taking effect between Israel and Iran, expressing "strong hope" that it will be firmly implemented, the Tokyo-based Kyodo News reported.

Tokyo will continue to monitor how the situation unfolds in the Middle East with high interest and make "all diplomatic efforts possible" to ensure peace and stability there, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi said.

"We will continue to monitor further developments with high interest," Hayashi told reporters, saying that de-escalating the situation quickly is "of utmost importance." Trump on Monday announced that Israel and Iran had agreed to a "complete and total" ceasefire amid the rising conflict in the Middle East.

EU

The European Union has welcomed a ceasefire between Israel and Iran that US President Donald Trump announced, calling it an "important step" toward restoring stability in a region marked by escalating tensions.

"Europe welcomes the announcement of a ceasefire by President Trump. It's an important step towards restoring stability in a region in tension. This must be our collective priority," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on X.

Russia

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said that Moscow was in favour of a ceasefire between Israel and Iran but it was hard to tell if would last.

