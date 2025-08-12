BIZTECH
2 min read
China deploys robot antelope to monitor Tibet’s 'wildlife ecosystem'
China has extended its controversial surveillance to Tibet’s wilderness using an AI-driven robot antelope to observe endangered species.
China deploys robot antelope to monitor Tibet’s 'wildlife ecosystem'
Analysts and human rights campaigners accuse Beijing of deploying "grey-zone" tactics against countries around the Tibetan plateau. / Reuters
20 hours ago

To the wolves of Tibet, China's first “robot antelope” may look as appetising as the real herds that roam the rugged tundra, but the "creature" is part of Beijing's growing surveillance that now even reaches into its most remote places.

Its doe-like eyes and thick brown fur make the robotic ruminant nearly indistinguishable from the real antelope as the 5G- and AI-integrated imposter scans the Hoh Xil plateau with its sensors, footage from China's state news agency Xinhua shows.

Developed by Xinhua, the Chinese Academy of Sciences and Hangzhou-based DEEP Robotics, the robot antelope is equipped with 5G connectivity and artificial intelligence vision systems, enabling real-time monitoring of the migration, feeding and mating behaviours of the endangered species endemic to Tibet.

RelatedTRT Global - Tibetan glacial lake drainage triggered deadly flood in Nepal, climate body says

China’s investments in Tibet

Recommended

China is offering its robotics industry tens of billions in subsidies and was host to the 2025 World Robot Conference, which wrapped up on Tuesday.

5G arrived in Tibet in 2019, according to Chinese government documents, and the southwestern region reached 1 million users by 2022. With the completion of a 5G base station in the town of Gogmo in late 2023, every district in Tibet was covered, state media reported.

Beyond transmitting live images and tracking data on rare antelope species, Tibet's 5G infrastructure now supports a growing range of AI applications — from small drones that can operate in areas impenetrable to radar, to telemedicine consultations and smart yak herding technologies, according to Chinese state media reports.

China has invested heavily in Tibet, boosting the at times restive region's role in President Xi Jinping's flagship Belt and Road infrastructure initiative by strengthening its trade ties with Central Asia, while also tightening surveillance over its population and extending Beijing's digital footprint towards neighbouring rival India.

RelatedTRT Global - China gifts Tibetan glacier water to climate-threatened Maldives
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Extreme heat waves, wildfires continue to strain southern Europe
Poland records over 550 illegal border crossing attempts from Belarus in 72 hours
Russian forces make rapid advance in key frontline sector ahead of Trump-Putin meet
China deploys robot antelope to monitor Tibet’s 'wildlife ecosystem'
Toll of India Himalayan flood likely to be at least 70
Italian athlete dies at World Games in China
Mohamed Salah criticises UEFA tribute to ‘Palestinian Pele’
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Trump to host South Korean president on August 25: Seoul
Pakistan dismisses India’s ‘immature’ claims of nuclear blackmail by army chief Asim Munir
Bangladesh to deploy 80,000 soldiers during February polls, shuns use of electronic machines
Musk says xAI will sue Apple over unfair app treatment
China, Brazil can model 'self-reliance' for Global South: Xi
5-year-old disabled Gaza boy dies from Israel's forced starvation, weighing less than 7 pounds
Zelenskyy claims Putin preparing for further attacks, rather than ceasefire
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us