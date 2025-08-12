To the wolves of Tibet, China's first “robot antelope” may look as appetising as the real herds that roam the rugged tundra, but the "creature" is part of Beijing's growing surveillance that now even reaches into its most remote places.

Its doe-like eyes and thick brown fur make the robotic ruminant nearly indistinguishable from the real antelope as the 5G- and AI-integrated imposter scans the Hoh Xil plateau with its sensors, footage from China's state news agency Xinhua shows.

Developed by Xinhua, the Chinese Academy of Sciences and Hangzhou-based DEEP Robotics, the robot antelope is equipped with 5G connectivity and artificial intelligence vision systems, enabling real-time monitoring of the migration, feeding and mating behaviours of the endangered species endemic to Tibet.

China’s investments in Tibet