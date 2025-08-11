US President Donald Trump announced Monday that he signed an executive order that will extend tariff suspension on China for another 90 days.

"All other elements of the Agreement will remain the same. Thank you for your attention to this matter!" Trump said on Truth Social on Monday.

According to the order, the US will maintain the suspension of heightened tariffs on Chinese imports until November 10.

A 10 percent reciprocal tariff remains in effect during the suspension.

The move came after earlier reports by the Wall Street Journal and CNBC said that Trump signed the order, citing administration officials.

The Chinese Commerce Ministry also said it suspended tariffs on US goods for 90 days.

China, however, will maintain its tariffs on US goods at 10 percent, the statement said, and take action to address non-tariff barriers facing American products.

Shaky truce

Even as both countries reached a pact to cool tensions after high-level talks in Geneva in May, the de-escalation has been shaky.

In June, key economic officials convened in London as disagreements emerged, and US officials accused their counterparts of violating the pact. Policymakers met again in Stockholm last month.

US trade envoy Jamieson Greer said last month that Trump will have the "final call" on any such extension.