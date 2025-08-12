Tech billionaire Elon Musk has accused Apple of engaging in antitrust violations by allegedly making it impossible for any artificial intelligence company other than OpenAI to reach the No. 1 spot in its App Store rankings, calling it an "unequivocal antitrust violation."

"xAI will take immediate legal action," Musk said in an X post on Monday.

xAI, Apple and OpenAI did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.