Colombian senator and presidential hopeful Uribe dies weeks after campaign rally shooting in Bogota
Miguel Uribe Turbay showed signs of progress in recent weeks, but doctors said on Saturday he suffered a new brain haemorrhage.
Uribe was elected to Bogota's city council at age 26, later becoming its youngest-ever chairperson and then the mayor's right-hand man. / AFP
August 12, 2025

Miguel Uribe Turbay, a Colombian senator and presidential candidate, died more than two months after being shot during a campaign rally in western Bogota, his family said.

"I ask God to show me the way to learn to live without you," his wife, Maria Claudia Tarazona, wrote on social media on Monday. "Rest in peace, love of my life, I will take care of our children."

The 39-year-old right-wing presidential hopeful was shot twice in the head and once in the left leg while addressing supporters in Modelia, a neighbourhood in the capital, Bogota.

He underwent two surgeries on the night of the attack at Santa Fe Hospital and has been hospitalised since.

Despite signs of progress in recent weeks, his doctors on Saturday announced he had suffered a new brain haemorrhage.

'Sad day for Colombia'

Writing on X, left-wing President Gustavo Petro, of whom Uribe was a fierce critic, said the government's role was to "repudiate crime... regardless of ideology" and assured the safety of Colombians was his top priority.

"Today is a sad day for the country," Vice President Francia Marquez said on social media.

"Violence cannot continue to mark our destiny. Democracy is not built with bullets or blood, it is built with respect, with dialogue."

Uribe was elected to Bogota's city council at age 26, later becoming its youngest-ever chairperson and then the mayor's right-hand man.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
