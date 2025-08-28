A US diplomat has apologised for using the word “animalistic” while calling for a gaggle of reporters to calm down during a press conference in Lebanon earlier this week.

Tom Barrack, who is the US ambassador to Türkiye and envoy to Syria and has also been on a temporary assignment in Lebanon, said he didn’t intend to use the word “in a derogatory manner” but that his comments had been “inappropriate”.

Barrack visited Beirut along with a delegation of US officials on Tuesday to discuss efforts by the Lebanese government to disarm Hezbollah and the implementation of the ceasefire agreement that “ended” Israel’s latest war on Lebanon in November, even though Tel Aviv has continued to violate the ceasefire and maintains a troop presence in southern Lebanon.

Barrack on Tuesday sparked outrage in Lebanon after he described the conduct of journalists clamouring to ask questions as “animalistic” during a press conference at the Presidential Palace in Beirut.

“Please be quiet for a moment,” Barrack told reporters.

“The moment this starts becoming chaotic, like animalistic, we’re gone. So, you want to know what’s happening? Act civilised, act kind, act tolerant, because this is the problem with what’s happening in the region.”