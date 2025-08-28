Iran has condemned a decision by France, Germany, and the UK to trigger the so-called “snapback” mechanism to reimpose UN sanctions on Tehran over its nuclear programme.

“The attempt by the E3 to invoke snapback is inconsistent with UN Security Council Resolution 2231 and is legally void,” the Foreign Ministry said on Thursday in a statement cited by the state-run Press TV.

The ministry said the European powers “have no legal or moral right” to use the mechanism because they “violated their obligations” under the 2015 nuclear deal.

Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi called the European move “unjustified, illegal, and lacking any legal basis,” saying Tehran will “respond appropriately” to what he views as an unlawful attempt to undermine its rights under the 2015 nuclear deal.

Araghchi urged the E3 to “correct their mistake” and warned that the move would harm Iran’s cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and further erode the UN Security Council’s credibility.

The E3 on Thursday triggered the mechanism for reinstating UN sanctions in their dispute with Iran over its nuclear programme.

“As a result of Iran’s actions, and in accordance with paragraph 11 of United Nations Security Council Resolution 2231 (2015), France, Germany and the United Kingdom have today decided to notify the Security Council that we believe Iran is in significant non-performance of its commitments under the JCPoA (Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action), thereby engaging the 'snapback' mechanism,” the three countries said in a joint statement.

“This notification initiates the snapback process defined in Resolution 2231. It opens a 30-day period before the possible reestablishment of previously terminated United Nations Security Council resolutions,” it added.

Russia: E3 'absolutely in breach of' Iran nuclear deal

Russia also accused European countries of acting “in breach” of an Iranian nuclear deal.

"About an hour ago, Russia and China put into a blue draft a Security Council Resolution," Russian charge d'affaires to the UN, Dmitry Polyanskiy, said at a news conference at UN headquarters in New York.

The draft "technically extends for six months till 18 April, 2026, the 10-year term after the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) adoption day," he said.