Jim O'Neill, a deputy of Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., has been selected to serve as acting director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the White House confirmed.

O'Neill's appointment on Thursday follows the termination of CDC Director Susan Monarez, who was removed from her position less than a month after her Senate confirmation.

White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt said Monarez was not aligned with US President Donald Trump's health agenda.

"She was not aligned with the president's mission to make America healthy again, and the secretary asked her to resign. She said she would, and then she said she wouldn't. So, the president fired her, which he has every right to do," she told reporters.

Leavitt emphasised presidential authority in personnel decisions, adding "the president has the authority to fire those who are not aligned with his mission."