Children among dead after massive fire engulfs building in India
At least 17 people were killed in a tragic fire in Hyderabad that officials suspect started due to a short circuit on the ground floor.
Fire officials rescue an injured person from a building after it caught fire in Hyderabad, India, Sunday, May 18, 2025. / AP
May 18, 2025

As many as 17 people were killed after a massive fire broke out in a building due to a short circuit in southern India’s Telangana state early on Sunday, officials said.

Minister G Kishan Reddy said the incident occurred near the Charminar monument in the city of Hyderabad, and the federal government will provide necessary support and assistance.

Speaking to the media, Reddy said that preliminary inquiry indicated a short circuit may have led to the fire, Reuters reported.

A statement issued by the state’s fire disaster response emergency and civil defence confirmed the death toll and said the fire started inside a building.

It said the fire broke out on the ground floor and spread to other levels.

Victims also include children, including six under the age of five, fire officials said, adding that the suspected cause of the blaze was being investigated.

SOURCE:AA
