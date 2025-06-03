TÜRKİYE
2 min read
Top Turkish, US diplomats discuss Ukraine peace talks
The phone call between Fidan and Rubio follows the latest round of Russia-Ukraine peace talks in Istanbul, with a focus on prisoner exchanges and other regional issues.
Top Turkish, US diplomats discuss Ukraine peace talks
Phone call between Fidan and Rubio came after Türkiye hosted a second round of peace talks between Russian and Ukrainian delegations in Istanbul. / Reuters
June 3, 2025

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke by phone to discuss ongoing diplomatic efforts to end the war in Ukraine, as well as recent developments in Syria and Gaza, according to diplomatic sources.

The conversation on Tuesday came a day after Türkiye hosted a second round of peace talks between Russian and Ukrainian delegations in Istanbul. 

Russia and Ukraine agreed to a new prisoner exchange focusing on the most vulnerable—young and severely wounded captives—and committed to the return of 6,000 fallen soldiers’ remains from each side.

RelatedTRT Global - Istanbul talks: Ukraine, Russia agree on major prisoner, body exchange deal

Broader regional dialogue

In addition to Ukraine, Fidan and Rubio exchanged views on the deepening humanitarian crisis in Gaza and the continuing instability in Syria. 

No further details were provided, but Turkish sources described the dialogue as "constructive" and "ongoing."

Monday’s summit marked the second attempt at mediation in Istanbul, following initial talks on May 16. While a ceasefire remains elusive, observers see the prisoner exchange and repatriation of war dead as a small but significant step toward easing hostilities.

Türkiye has positioned itself as a mediator in the conflict, maintaining diplomatic ties with both Kyiv and Moscow. The US, while backing Ukraine militarily and diplomatically, has supported efforts aimed at humanitarian relief and dialogue.

RelatedTRT Global - Fidan: Second round of Russia-Ukraine talks held in 'constructive atmosphere'


SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Judge rules Venezuelans deported to El Salvador must be allowed to challenge detention
Trump announces new travel ban on over a dozen countries
Israel signs record $14 billion in defence deals despite Gaza genocide criticism
UN Security Council members lambast US after it vetoed Gaza ceasefire resolution
US Education Department says Columbia University fails to meet accreditation standards
Freedom Flotilla’s 'Madleen' slams Israel 'threat'
EU pledges $200M to support Syria after lifting sanctions
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Bloody handprints — Manhunt on for ex-US soldier accused of murdering his three young daughters
Russia will respond to Ukraine's attacks on its airfields, Putin tells Trump
Bulgarians divided on euro after approval to join currency next year
Prestigious Irish university cuts ties with Israel over Gaza war
New lenses can grant 'super-vision' to allow night vision without goggles
Ukraine dismisses Russia's ceasefire proposal as veiled ultimatum
Pakistan 'ready but not desperate' for talks with India: top diplomat
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us