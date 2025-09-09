Ukraine on Tuesday said that at least 21 people were killed in a Russian air strike on a village in the country’s eastern Donetsk region.

“A brutally savage Russian air strike with an aerial bomb on the rural settlement of Yarova in the Donetsk region,” President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a statement on US social media company X.

Zelenskyy said the strike took place “at the very moment when pensions were being disbursed.”

“Such Russian strikes must not be left without an appropriate response from the world … A response is needed from the United States. A response is needed from Europe. A response is needed from the G20. Strong actions are needed to make Russia stop bringing death,” he added.

Related TRT World - How Russia’s biggest air attack on Ukraine impacts the future of peace talks

Strike aftermath