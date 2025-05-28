WORLD
1 min read
Rubio says US will begin revoking visas for Chinese students
Secretary of State says students linked to the Communist Party or sensitive fields will be targeted.
Rubio says US will begin revoking visas for Chinese students
Rubio says those who have ties to the Communist party or studying in critical fields will be targeted. / Reuters
May 28, 2025

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has said that the United States will begin revoking visas of Chinese students, including those with ties to the Chinese Communist Party or those studying in critical fields.

In a statement on Wednesday, Rubio added that the State Department will also revise visa criteria to increase scrutiny of all future visa applications from China and Hong Kong.

China had the second highest number of international students pursuing higher education in the United States during the 2023/2024 academic year, with 277,398 students, according to the Institute of International Education.

TRT Global - China seeks fair treatment for its students as US targets non-citizens over Gaza genocide protests

Beijing's call for equitable treatment for its students comes after a senior US official sent letter to six universities requesting information on Chinese students.

🔗

On Tuesday, it was reported that the State Department had halted new appointments for students and exchange visitor visa applicants.

The Trump administration has expanded social media vetting of foreign students and is seeking to increase deportations and revoke student visas as part of its broader hardline immigration agenda.

 

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
US-Russia war of words: Just bluster or real threat?
US-Russia war of words: Just bluster or real threat?
By Zeynep Conkar
Steve Witkoff's Gaza truce plan allows Israel to resume genocide after 60 days
Steve Witkoff's Gaza truce plan allows Israel to resume genocide after 60 days
Ben & Jerry's says Israel is carrying out genocide in Gaza
Ben & Jerry's says Israel is carrying out genocide in Gaza
Nearly 7,000 UN jobs at risk with proposed 20% budget cut — internal memo
Nearly 7,000 UN jobs at risk with proposed 20% budget cut — internal memo
US signals global suspension of foreign student visa processing will be brief
US signals global suspension of foreign student visa processing will be brief
US court restores major portions of Trump tariffs in temporary ruling
US court restores major portions of Trump tariffs in temporary ruling
Russia awaits Kiev’s nod for Istanbul peace talks
Russia awaits Kiev’s nod for Istanbul peace talks
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Italy offers to treat injured Palestinian boy who lost 9 siblings in Israeli strike
Italy offers to treat injured Palestinian boy who lost 9 siblings in Israeli strike
Trump’s threatened ban on foreign students casts shadow over Harvard graduation ceremony
Trump’s threatened ban on foreign students casts shadow over Harvard graduation ceremony
Türkiye offers to host Russia-Ukraine peace talks
Türkiye offers to host Russia-Ukraine peace talks
Erdogan sends off Türkiye’s first floating gas production platform to Black Sea
Erdogan sends off Türkiye’s first floating gas production platform to Black Sea
Saudi Arabia uses AI to enhance Hajj pilgrim services
Saudi Arabia uses AI to enhance Hajj pilgrim services
Thailand, Cambodia agree to remove troops from disputed border area
Thailand, Cambodia agree to remove troops from disputed border area
On Istanbul conquest anniversary, Erdogan says Türkiye ‘redefining modern warfare’
On Istanbul conquest anniversary, Erdogan says Türkiye ‘redefining modern warfare’
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us