BIZTECH
1 min read
OpenAI eyes 1 gigawatt data centre in India amid major AI expansion push: Bloomberg
Move marks a major step in OpenAI’s Asia strategy, building local presence and infrastructure in its second-largest user market.
OpenAI eyes 1 gigawatt data centre in India amid major AI expansion push: Bloomberg
Illustration shows OpenAI logo. / Reuters
September 1, 2025

ChatGPT parent OpenAI is scouting local partners to set up a data centre in India with at least 1 gigawatt capacity, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, citing unidentified sources.

OpenAI, backed by Microsoft, has formally registered as a legal entity in India and has begun building a local team.

The company said in August it plans to open its first India office in New Delhi later this year, expanding its presence in its second-largest market by user base.

The plan to build a large new data centre could mark a major step forward in Asia for OpenAI's Stargate-branded artificial intelligence infrastructure push, Bloomberg News reported.

Recommended
RelatedTRT World - Musk seeks to block OpenAI from accessing Meta docs in legal fight over AI bid

The location and timeline of OpenAI’s proposed India project remain uncertain, Bloomberg reported, adding that CEO Sam Altman may announce the facility during his visit to the country in September.

US President Donald Trump in January announced Stargate, a private sector investment of up to $500 billion for AI infrastructure, funded by SoftBank, OpenAI and Oracle.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Dutch government vows rapid ban on goods from illegal Israeli settlements
Row erupts as EU parliament refuses tribute to US right-wing activist Charlie Kirk
Spain's sports minister calls for ban on Israeli teams, citing 'double standards'
Current Gaza aid distribution run by mercenaries, 'anti-Muslim gangsters': UNRWA
Qatar launches legal action against Israeli attack on Doha
UK ambassador to US Mandelson fired over Epstein ties: report
Syria says it arrested ‘Hezbollah cell’ in Damascus countryside
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Hundreds of children bear brunt of Afghan earthquake as parents die
Nineteen terrorists killed in northwestern region: Pakistan military
Poland restricts airspace after suspected Russian drones breach border
Türkiye denies claims Israel targeted its forces in Syria
India to Russia: Stop recruiting our citizens for Ukraine war
Abductions of aid workers double in 2025 as violence escalates in South Sudan
Investigation underway into deadly gas tanker explosion in Mexico City
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us