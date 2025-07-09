BIZTECH
X CEO Linda Yaccarino resigns after two years
Yaccarino has been recognised as one of most influential women in media, leading efforts to modernize digital advertising and streaming partnerships. / Reuters
July 9, 2025

X CEO Linda Yaccarino said she’s stepping down after two years running Elon Musk’s social media platform.

Yaccarino posted a positive message on Wednesday about her tenure at the company formerly known as Twitter and said: “The best is yet to come as X enters a new chapter with” Musk’s artificial intelligence company xAI, maker of the chatbot Grok.

Musk hired Yaccarino, a veteran ad executive, in May 2023 buying Twitter for $44 billion in late 2022.

He said at the time that Yaccarino’s role would be focused mainly on running the company’s business operations, leaving him to focus on product design and new technology.

