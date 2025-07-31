WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
Recognition process for the Palestinian state 'must begin now': Germany
"For Germany, recognition of a Palestinian state is more likely to be the end of the process," says German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul, but adding, "such a process must begin now".
Recognition process for the Palestinian state 'must begin now': Germany
Recognition process for Palestinian state 'must begin now,' says Germany / Reuters
July 31, 2025

Germany’s Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul has said that the recognition process for the Palestinian state "must begin now,” in a press release just before his visit to Israel and the Palestinian territories.

“Germany will also be forced to respond to unilateral steps,” he also warned on Thursday, hinting that the process may go quicker depending on circumstances.

He noted that a negotiated two-state solution remains the "only way" to achieve a sustainable solution to the conflict, enabling people on both sides to live in peace, security, and dignity.

"In the face of open threats of annexation from parts of the Israeli government, a rapidly growing number of countries, including European ones, are prepared to recognise a Palestinian state without prior negotiations. The region and the Middle East peace process are thus at a crossroads," he added.

He reaffirmed that Germany, with its "special responsibility for Israel," cannot remain "unaffected."

Recommended

"At the same time, Israel must provide immediate, comprehensive, and lasting relief for the catastrophic situation in Gaza. Germany remains ready to provide all its support in alleviating the suffering," Wadephul stressed.

He also gave reassurances that Germany will take part in the airdropping of aid supplies in the coming days, while working to rebuild a humanitarian land route.

"Only by land can sufficient aid supplies reach the people. I therefore urgently call on the Israeli government to allow the UN and international aid organisations safe access and, above all, safe and effective distribution," he urged.

RelatedTRT Global - UK conditions September recognition of Palestine to Israel's end of 'appalling' Gaza war
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye, Syria sign deal to launch business council, boost economic ties
Ghana's defence, technology ministers among 8 killed in helicopter crash
M23 rebels killed over 300 civilians in DRC in July: UN
Casualties reported from shooting incident at US Army base in Georgia state
Türkiye leads the world in archaeological discoveries: President Erdogan
Once a hospital, now a rubble: A young surgeon's tryst with bombed theatres of Gaza
Hezbollah vows defiance against Lebanon's arms monopoly decision, calls move 'grave sin'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
China warns nationals to avoid Ukraine war after Zelenskyy claims foreigners fighting for Russia
Pro-Trump nationalist becomes Poland's new president
China backs Brazil against 'arbitrary' US tariffs: Foreign Minister Wang
Taiwan nabs three for suspected theft of chip trade secrets
US arrest two Chinese nationals over AI chip exports, days after Beijing detains two Americans
Militant attacks in northwestern Pakistan claim lives of 8, including security personnel
Toxic tide: Chemical pollution now a planetary crisis, scientists warn
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us