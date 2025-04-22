For decades, the headscarf lay at the heart of Türkiye’s most divisive political and social debates. To some, it was symbolically a threat. To others, it was simply an expression of faith and identity. In practice, however, it became a source of deep exclusion as Muslim women who wore headscarves were systematically barred from universities, holding public sector jobs, or participating in certain professional fields.

Over the past two decades, Türkiye has undergone a historic transformation.



What was once a symbol of conflict has become a marker of inclusion, as the country lifted the long-standing restrictions that once marginalised millions. Today, women with headscarves in Türkiye freely serve in Parliament, lead government offices, and pursue education without fear of discrimination or formal exclusion. — in a nation that now strives to balance religious freedom and provide enhancements for all its citizens.



These changes follow a series of legal and political reforms , most notably the 2013 “Democratisation Package” introduced by then-Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The package included an amendment to Article 5 of the dress code regulation, effectively lifting the ban on headscarves in public institutions.

This shift was a focal point of discussion at a high-level panel held on April 16 at Istanbul’s Ibn Haldun University. Sumeyye Erdogan Bayraktar, Chairwoman of the Board of Trustees of the Women and Democracy Foundation (KADEM), addressed the event titled The Right to Believe, the Right to Work: Women's Religious Freedom in the Workplace.

“Just as our faith is a fundamental part of our identity, so is our right to express it,” Erdogan Bayraktar said. “Yet we still see qualified women being excluded from job opportunities solely because they wear a headscarf.”

She also referenced international concerns beyond Türkiye’s borders, such as France’s controversial ban on headscarves in sports. Erdogan Bayraktar denounced what she described as “clear violations of universal human rights.”

Data from Europe paints a stark picture: Muslim women who wear the headscarf are up to 40% more likely to experience employment discrimination. Resumes featuring photos of women wearing headscarves are 65% less likely to receive callbacks.

The statistics are personal for many young women navigating their futures in Western societies. Two young women spoke to TRT World:

“It’s not easy to find a job once I graduate — especially because I wear a scarf,” said Noreen A., a 21-year-old university student in the United Kingdom.

In Germany, 20-year-old student Aysha Y. echoed the concern: “I feel like I have much lower chances of getting a good job compared to my friends who don’t have Muslim names and don’t wear the hijab.”

In Türkiye, the headscarf issue intensified during the late 1990s, particularly following the events of the 28 February 1997 post-modern coup . During this period, women were denied entry to universities, prevented from accessing academic opportunities, and dismissed from public service for wearing headscarves.



Recalling her own experience of marginalisation during this time, Erdogan Bayraktar called for global solidarity and institutional reform to protect religious freedom in the workplace.

A shift in policy and public life



By the early 2000s, the Justice and Development Party (AK Party) rose to power and began to gradually remove these restrictions. In 2007, public debate reignited when Abdullah Gul ran for president while his wife, Hayrunnisa Gul, wore a headscarf – an issue that drew criticism from secularist groups.

The 2013 legislation marked a turning point. Since then, women who choose to wear the headscarf can serve as lawmakers, ambassadors, civil servants, and professionals in every field. Their presence is not only accepted — it is normalised.

AK Party Member of Parliament Tugba Isik Ercan, a vocal advocate for women’s political inclusion and head of AK Party’s women’s branch, emphasised the significance of this shift as she spoke to TRT World:

“Before the AK Party government, women’s representation in the Grand National Assembly was just two percent. Under the leadership of our President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, we got rid of the headscarf ban. That was the most important revolution — not just for women's representation in Parliament, but in all areas of public life.”

The April 16 panel emphasised the continuing need for institutional safeguards to protect religious freedom in workplaces worldwide. Erdogan Bayraktar called for policy reform and international cooperation to ensure women are not penalised for religious expression.

“This is not just a matter of religious identity,” she said. “It is about the right to exist, to live, to work, and to be treated with dignity.”

In the years since the legislative changes, Türkiye has seen a visible increase in women’s participation in the workforce.

As Member of Parliament Isik Ercan summarised: “Türkiye has moved on. Women are now free to choose any career they like — whether they wear the headscarf or not.”



