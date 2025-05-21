The Israeli army has killed at least 54 more Palestinians in relentless attacks on homes across war-devastated Gaza, medics said.

A medical source told Anadolu Agency on Wednesday that 12 Palestinians lost their lives when fighter jets struck two homes in the northern town of Jabalia.

Seven more people were killed in a drone strike targeting a group of civilians in the same town, the source said.

Medics said another drone strike left six Palestinians dead in Gaza City.

Five others were killed, including three children, and 10 were injured in an Israeli air strike on another home in Deir al-Balah city in central Gaza, another medical source said.

Two children were also killed in another strike in the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza, al-Awda Hospital said in a statement.

The hospital said that Israeli forces shelled the facility’s third floor in the Tal al-Zaatar neighbourhood of the Jabalia refugee camp.

Few removed from the rubble

In southern Gaza, four Palestinians were killed in an Israeli air strike on a home in Abasan town in the southern city of Khan Younis, while three others were killed in another attack on a home in the city's southern Maen area.

A medical source said the bodies of 15 people were removed from the rubble of homes struck by the Israeli army in different areas across the enclave.

Meanwhile, the Israeli army continued its drive of blowing up homes and buildings in the western area of the northern Beit Lahia town.

On Sunday, the Israeli army launched a broad ground offensive in Gaza.

The army has pursued a brutal offensive against Gaza since October 2023, killing nearly 53,700 Palestinians, most of them women and children.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last November for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.