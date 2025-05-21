As Israel escalates its war on Gaza and tightens its blockade, it faces growing diplomatic isolation from key Western allies. Dozens of Palestinians in Gaza have been killed in recent Israeli air strikes, as tens of thousands more are once again forced to flee, stripped of shelter and essential infrastructure.

With the launch of a full-scale invasion and an unrelenting blockade, some of Israel’s closest allies are beginning to distance themselves — diplomatically, economically, and morally from Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government.

On May 16, 2025, the Israeli forces launched the first stage of its invasion, “Gideon’s Chariots.” Approved by Netanyahu’s security cabinet on May 5, the offensive follows over two months of a complete blockade on food, water, medical supplies, and fuel, pushing Gaza’s population to the brink of famine.

On May 20, only five aid trucks were allowed into Gaza — far fewer than the 500 needed daily . Fears of a prolonged occupation intensified after Israeli officials confirmed, on May 7th, that troops would remain in Gaza beyond the offensive ends.

According to Husamettin Inac, a political analyst, Israel’s strategy now exceeds what many in the West can justify.

“Policies of genocide and territorial expansion have gone beyond what the European Union can defend,” he tells TRT World. “Even Britain, which helped establish Israel, can no longer tolerate Netanyahu's government."

Turning point in London

On May 17, half a million people marched to Downing Street demanding that Britain cut ties with Israel. The protestors, who also came from Wales and Northern Ireland, were there to mark the 77th anniversary of Nakba, urging the UK to ‘take action’ against the ethnic cleansing of Palestinians.

On May 19, United Kingdom’s Foreign Secretary David Lammy suspended free trade talks with Israel, condemning Israeli ministers’ calls to “purify Gaza” as monstrous and extremist.

“Britain was the most pivotal power in establishing Israel, going back to the Balfour Declaration and the British Mandate,” Professor Inac adds. “The fact that even Britain can no longer tolerate the Netanyahu government’s actions, that is a turning point.”

Britain summoned the Israeli ambassador, and imposed sanctions on violent Israeli settlers in the occupied West Bank. In Parliament, David Lammy denounced Israel’s actions as “monstrous” and “incompatible with the principles underpinning our bilateral relationship.” Lammy also said that the wider talks about a future bilateral road map with Israel were being reviewed.

The United Kingdom is the most significant country that facilitated the establishment of Israel, serving as a mandatory power until 1947.

It played an active role in this process from 1920 to 1947 and was the key force behind the creation of the State of Israel in the region, particularly through the Balfour Declaration of 1917 .

Therefore, for Inac, it is highly significant that even this power can no longer tolerate the Israeli government.

Europe shifts gears

Soon after the UK’s move, the European Union announced a formal review of its Association Agreement with Israel, the legal framework that underpins its political and economic ties. The decision was based on Article Two of the agreement, which obliges both parties to uphold human rights and democratic values.

“There is strong support among member states,” said Kaja Kallas, the EU’s foreign policy chief. “Pressure is necessary to change the situation.”

Inac says timing is everything. “After over a year of relentless military violence, European leaders can no longer ignore pressure from their own people. Public anger has spilt into the streets, and governments fear losing credibility if they remain silent.”

France has pledged to recognise a Palestinian state. Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said his country was committed to recognising a Palestinian state: “We cannot leave the children of Gaza a legacy of violence and hatred.”

Meanwhile, Sweden’s foreign minister also announced plans to push for EU sanctions on Israeli ministers over war crimes and abuses.

Inac believes there is also an ad hoc consensus between the US and Europe that could end the Gaza war. “There appears to be a consensus between the United States and Europe, and as a result of this alignment, it is likely that the attacks on Gaza will soon come to an end.”

Even Washington wavers

Even in the United States — Israel’s staunchest backer — the political calculus is showing signs of policy recalibration, especially within the Republican leadership.

“Trump skipped Israel entirely on his recent Middle East tour,” Inac adds. “Vice President JD Vance cancelled his trip to Israel. I believe there are serious underlying reasons behind,” he adds.

“One of Trump’s closest advisers, Mike Walsh, was revealed to have been approached by Netanyahu’s circle in a scheme to push Trump into attacking Iran. That backdoor manipulation was seen by Trump as a betrayal.”

According to Inac, the shift is strategic and personal. “Trump’s ‘America First’ doctrine led to the emergence of a new policy in which protecting America's own priorities requires maintaining a certain distance from Israel. In effect, it signals a significant rift.”

For Inac, Trump’s next step will likely be seen as needing to distance himself from or remove the Netanyahu government.

Yet he cautions that this is not a US-Israel divorce, but a targeted rejection of Netanyahu’s government. “The issue is not with the State of Israel itself, but with the current leadership.”

Netanyahu also faces mounting challenges at home. He is under investigation for corruption , and his attempts to sideline key judicial figures like Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar have fueled internal pushback.

“Taken together, these developments suggest that Netanyahu's political career is nearing its end — and that Israel will no longer be able to continue its genocidal policies as it has until now,” Inac says. “The Israeli public is also no longer in a position to tolerate Netanyahu as well.”