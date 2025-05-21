WAR ON GAZA
1 min read
Israeli forces fire shots near foreign diplomats visiting besieged Jenin Camp in West Bank
Palestinian officials say the gunfire was meant to intimidate the group and block their entry.
The delegation had diplomats from various countries, along with representatives from several other countries. / AP
31 minutes ago

Israeli forces opened fire to intimidate a foreign diplomatic delegation upon its arrival at an entrance to the Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank, a Palestinian official told Anadolu.

The Israeli military, in a breach of diplomatic norms, opened fire as the delegation of 35 ambassadors, consuls, and diplomats approached the camp, which has been under siege since Jan. 21, said Ahmed al-Deek on Wednesday, an assistant to the Palestinian foreign minister.

Deek, accompanying the group, said the shooting aimed to frighten the delegation and prevent their entry into the camp.

According to the official Palestinian news agency WAFA, the delegation had diplomats from Egypt, Jordan, Morocco, the EU, Portugal, China, Austria, Brazil, Bulgaria, Türkiye, Spain, Lithuania, Poland, Russia, Japan, Romania, Mexico, Sri Lanka, Canada, India, Chile, France, and the United Kingdom, along with representatives from several other countries.

Deek condemned the Israeli actions, calling for an end to the ongoing assaults against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank and Gaza and for Israel to be held accountable.

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry organised the visit for diplomats to witness Israel’s ongoing military assault, following a similar visit to Tulkarem in the northern West Bank last week.

TRT Global - Who are the Israelis sanctioned by the UK for violence in Gaza, occupied West Bank

The sanctions include financial restrictions, travel bans, and disqualifications.

🔗

SOURCE:AA
