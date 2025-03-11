WAR ON GAZA
Israel's West Bank violations in February
Israeli forces and illegal settlers committed 187 violations against Palestinian Bedouin communities in the occupied West Bank in February, including assaults, home demolitions and land destruction.
Producer: Hatice Cagla Gunaydin, Graphic Artist: Busra Ozturk / TRT World
March 11, 2025

The Israeli army and illegal settlers occupying Palestinian lands committed 187 violations against Palestinian Bedouin communities in the occupied West Bank in February, according to a report published by the Organization for the Defense of Bedouin Rights.

The report detailed that violations occurred across various areas, including 39 in Hebron, 18 in Bethlehem, seven in Nablus, 21 in Jericho and the Jordan Valley, 33 in Tubas, 21 in Ramallah, 21 in Salfit, 21 in Qalqilya, and six in Jerusalem.

The documented violations included damage to shelters and tents, physical assaults on civilians, livestock theft, the burning of property and agricultural equipment, home demolitions, the destruction of farmland, the uprooting of trees, and the construction of new illegal settlement roads.

