INTERNATIONAL DIPLOMACY
Trump to host peace talks between Armenia and Azerbaijan leaders — report
A US official says it's possible framework for peace could be announced during Friday's meeting.
The official says Trump could announce a framework for peace between the two countries on Friday. / AP
21 hours ago

US President Donald Trump will host the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan for peace talks at the White House on Friday, a US official told the Reuters news agency.

The official said on Tuesday that it was possible that the framework for a peace agreement could be announced at Friday's meeting.

The Washington Post was first to report on the talks.

Relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia have been tense since 1991, when the Armenian military occupied Karabakh, a territory internationally recognised as part of Azerbaijan, and seven adjacent regions, including Kalbajar.

Most of the territory was liberated by Azerbaijan during a 44-day war in the fall of 2020.

In September 2023, Azerbaijan established full sovereignty in Karabakh after separatist forces in the region surrendered.

The countries' leaders met in July in Abu Dhabi for talks.

SOURCE:Reuters
