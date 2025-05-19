Various events across Türkiye were held as part of the 19 May Commemoration of Ataturk, Youth and Sports Day, marking the 106th anniversary of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk’s arrival in Samsun on 19 May 1919, to launch the War of Independence.

On Monday morning, people across the country gathered to pay tribute to the great leader as Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan highlighted the importance of empowering young people on this historical day.

Erdogan said Türkiye provides opportunities for youth to discover their potential in every field — from science to art, sports to agriculture, diplomacy to nuclear technologies — and will continue to walk hand in hand, arm in arm with them.

In the capital Ankara, thousands visited Anitkabir, the mausoleum of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk.

The ceremony began with a moment of silence and the national anthem, followed by a delegation led by Youth and Sports Minister Osman Askin Bak, joined by young representatives from across the country.

“You kindled the flame of independence in Samsun 106 years ago; today, that very flame endures across this land as a symbol of unity, serenity and hope,” Bak wrote in the ceremonial ledger.

TRT Global - Türkiye at the centre of global diplomacy: Navigating crises, building trust As diplomacy falters elsewhere, Türkiye steps in—hosting this week’s key talks on Ukraine, NATO, and Iran, and emerging as a bridge in a divided world. 🔗

Shaping the country’s future

On May 16, 1919, Ataturk departed from Istanbul aboard the Bandirma ferry. Three days later, on May 19, he arrived at Dil (Reji) Pier in Samsun—a date now widely viewed as the beginning of the Turkish War of Independence.

At the time, he was appointed Inspector General of the Ottoman Armies by the Ottoman government, which was under pressure from Allied occupation forces in Istanbul.

Instead of adhering to the official mandate, Ataturk launched a national movement to end foreign occupation and reshape the future of Anatolia.

This led to a four-year war that ultimately concluded with the establishment of the Republic of Türkiye in 1923.

In 1938, Ataturk designated May 19 as Youth and Sports Day, highlighting the significance of young people’s role in shaping the country’s future.

Today, commemorations across the country reflect that emphasis.

In Samsun, Türkiye’s naval warship TCG Anadolu arrived carrying 81 youth representatives from each province and military academy cadets, symbolically retracing the original journey.

The Bandirma Ferry Museum, featuring a replica of the original vessel and a clock frozen at 8:00 a.m. to mark Ataturk’s landing time, drew a large number of visitors.

In Cappadocia, hot air balloons with Turkish flags and Ataturk images were launched.

In Tekirdag, motorcyclists took part in a commemorative ride. Divers in coastal cities such as Ordu and Antalya carried flags underwater to mark the occasion.

"We work with all our might to fulfil our promise to leave our youth a peaceful and serene, high-tech, and prosperous country," President Erdogan said, adding that the government would continue to support youth who strive to achieve their goals and elevate Türkiye's civilizational heritage.