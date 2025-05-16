This week, Türkiye hosted three critical diplomatic events: Russia-Ukraine peace talks, a NATO summit, and negotiations surrounding Iran’s nuclear programme.

That these disparate, high-stakes meetings all took place in Türkiye is not coincidental. Rather, it is emblematic of the country’s evolving foreign policy posture—assertive, mediatory, and increasingly central to global affairs, according to analysts

For years, Türkiye has balanced itself delicately between East and West , utilising its strategic geography and political pragmatism to play the role of intermediary.

Yet, analysts say, the convergence of these particular diplomatic efforts in a single week highlights not just Ankara’s geographic value, but its expanding influence as a trusted actor on the world stage.

A trust crisis, and Türkiye’s advantage

At the heart of Ankara’s growing diplomatic weight lies a phenomenon that has become more pronounced since the COVID-19 pandemic: the erosion of trust between states.

According to Gurkan Demir, researcher at the Türkiye Research Foundation, “States have increasingly experienced a crisis of trust, beginning with the COVID-19 pandemic and further exacerbated by the Russia-Ukraine war.”

Indeed, early in the pandemic, Türkiye’s shipment of medical aid to countries in need stood in stark contrast to reports of European governments confiscating protective equipment bound for neighbouring nations. That moment became a symbol of Türkiye’s principled international conduct—conduct that has since become a pillar of its foreign policy.

Demir explains that Türkiye’s distinct approach has continued into subsequent conflicts: from establishing humanitarian corridors during the Russia-Ukraine war, to its pivotal role in the global grain deal, to its consistent humanitarian aid to Gaza amid Israel’s ongoing military campaign.

“Türkiye took steps toward peace and provided humanitarian assistance to Gaza amid Israel’s massacre, which has escalated into what many describe as genocide,” Demir notes. “On the international stage, Türkiye acted as the voice of Gaza.”

The same principle-driven diplomacy has informed Türkiye’s efforts in Syria, Libya, Karabakh, the Balkans, and even the recent India-Pakistan standoff. The result? A foreign policy identity that is stabilising and proactive, setting Türkiye apart in an increasingly unpredictable international environment.

Playing host: A platform for dialogue

Hosting the trilateral Russia-Ukraine meeting this week, Türkiye is once again positioning itself as a platform for dialogue in an otherwise deadlocked conflict.

Despite Western sanctions and persistent combat on the frontlines, Ankara has maintained open communication channels with both Kiev and Moscow. In fact, it remains one of the few NATO countries with high-level contacts in the Kremlin, an asset that allows it to mediate when others cannot.

According to Ayhan Sari, associate professor at the Turkish-German University, “To understand why Türkiye has become a key player in these negotiations, we need to look at its recent diplomatic track record — from Syria to Karabakh, from Libya to the Eastern Mediterranean, from the Russia-Ukraine war to Israel’s expansionist policies in the region through Palestine.”

What distinguishes Türkiye’s conduct, Sari argues, is not just adherence to international law but a remarkable openness and sincerity.

“Türkiye has built a reputation for being open, transparent, and sincere in its dealings — engaging with all sides directly, without backdoor politics or hidden agendas. This approach has earned Türkiye the trust of multiple conflicting parties.”

The current talks aim not only to reopen humanitarian corridors and restart grain exports but to negotiate an ambitious 30-day ceasefire, which Turkish officials have described as a potential “turning point.” If successful, it would be Türkiye’s most significant diplomatic breakthrough since the 2022 grain deal.

NATO and the strategic balancing act

Simultaneously, Türkiye hosted a high-level informal summit of NATO foreign ministers in the resort city of Antalya, amid internal tensions within the alliance and global questions about its long-term strategy.

Türkiye’s relationship with NATO has always been complex—anchored in shared security interests, but often challenged by Ankara’s independent foreign policy decisions.

In recent years, Türkiye has clashed with NATO over issues ranging from foreign support to PKK/YPG terrorists in Syria to Sweden’s membership application. Yet it remains one of the alliance’s most militarily capable members and is crucial to NATO’s southern flank.

By facilitating dialogue between members and hosting this week’s summit, analysts note Ankara has demonstrated that, despite friction, it remains indispensable to NATO. In fact, its geopolitical positioning allows it to mediate disputes both within the alliance and with external powers, they say.

“The consistency and balance in Ankara’s foreign policy have contributed to Türkiye’s credibility and growing diplomatic weight,” Sari affirms.

“Even with countries Türkiye has had serious disagreements or even rivalries with, Ankara has maintained stable, institutional channels of communication.”

This consistency enables Ankara to act as a diplomatic ‘hinge’—simultaneously engaging with NATO, Russia, and non-Western powers like Iran and China.

Iran nuclear talks: A delicate mediation

Also underway in Ankara were backchannel discussions regarding the revival of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), commonly known as the Iran nuclear deal. While formal negotiations remain stalled, Turkish intermediaries have been shuttling between Western and Iranian delegations.

The stakes are high. Iran’s nuclear enrichment continues apace, and the region teeters on the brink of escalation. Yet formal diplomatic channels between Tehran and Washington are virtually non-existent—another product of the global trust deficit.

In this context, Türkiye’s ability to engage both sides becomes critical. “Iran and the US, or Iran and Israel, do not trust one another enough to even sit at the same table,” Sari points out.

“Türkiye, however, is seen by both sides as a reliable and impartial interlocutor, making it uniquely positioned to mediate such sensitive talks.”

This role is not merely tactical—it reflects a deeper strategic vision. For Ankara, regional stability is not just a diplomatic success; it is a national imperative. Türkiye shares borders with Iran, Syria, Iraq, and the Caucasus—all hotspots of conflict and instability. Ensuring peace in these regions is essential for Türkiye’s own security and economic development.

Ankara’s strategic vision

“Why is Türkiye doing this?” Gurkan Demir asks rhetorically. “Türkiye seeks to establish stability in its immediate neighbourhood and the wider region,” he explains.

The aftermath of the 2003 US invasion of Iraq, followed by the chaos of the Arab Spring, created deep insecurities on Türkiye’s borders. Ankara’s recent diplomatic activism, therefore, is not just global posturing—it is a concerted attempt to shape a regional order that is less violent, less erratic, and more conducive to Türkiye’s long-term interests.

The transformation is also institutional. Over the past decade, Türkiye has expanded its diplomatic missions, enhanced its soft power tools such as development aid and cultural outreach, and boosted its defence production. It has played mediator, humanitarian actor, and security partner—all roles that contribute to its current positioning.

“Türkiye’s ability to mediate in global crises, combined with its growing economic, military, and diplomatic capacity, marks its gradual emergence as a global power,” says Sari. “This reflects how far Türkiye has come in recent years.”

From President Erdogan’s direct involvement in high-stakes talks, to the perception among world leaders that Istanbul is now a legitimate venue for global negotiations, Türkiye’s emergence as a diplomatic heavyweight is unmistakable.