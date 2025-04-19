WORLD
'Malicious slander': Chinese satellite firm rejects US accusation of supporting Houthis
Chang Guang Satellite Technology has refused Washington’s allegations as entirely fabricated, denying any ties to Iran or the Houthi forces, while Beijing reaffirms its role in promoting stability in the Red Sea.
In response, China said it has been playing a positive role to ease tensions in the Red Sea. / Photo: Reuters
April 19, 2025

Chinese satellite company Chang Guang Satellite Technology has rejected an allegation from the US that it is supporting the Houthis by providing them with intelligence, Global Times reported.

This came after US State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce stated that Chang Guang Satellite Technology was “ directly aiding Houthis in Yemen by providing satellite imagery used to target US and international vessels in the Red Sea,” according to a Fox News report.

In response, the company rejected the accusation, calling the claims “entirely fabricated and maliciously slanderous” and saying that it has no business connections with Iran or the Houthi forces, according to the Global Times.

“In our global operations, we strictly comply with relevant laws, regulations, and industry standards both in China and internationally. With a mature business model and high-quality services, we are committed to contributing Chinese expertise and solutions to the advancement of the global remote sensing industry,” the company said.

Meanwhile, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian said earlier that “China has been playing a positive role in easing tensions” in the Red Sea, in response to the accusation by the US.

The US launched air strikes after the Houthis threatened to resume their attacks on regional shipping, citing Israel’s blockade on aid entering Gaza.

The Houthis, in solidarity with Gaza, targeted Israel-linked merchant vessels with missiles and drones from November 2023 until January this year.

They also launched attacks targeting US warships.

Will ‘pact’ with Houthis save Russian, Chinese ships in Red Sea?

Experts say that unless Moscow and Beijing ensure prior intimation to the Yemeni group about ownership of vessels, the threat of attacks will persist.

