Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan says Türkiye remains committed to Syria's territorial integrity and calls for all parties to disarm and seek dialogue. / AA
July 25, 2025

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has voiced concern over escalating tensions in Syria, warning that the recent outbreak of violence — particularly between Druze and Bedouin groups in the southern province of Suwayda — could threaten the country’s territorial unity.

Speaking to Turkish broadcaster NTV, Fidan said Türkiye had to issue a warning amid signs of mobilisation by various groups across Syria.

"We saw statements and actions from these groups across the north, south, east, and west of the country. As Türkiye, we had to issue our warning because we are committed to Syria's unity and territorial integrity," he said.

Fidan reiterated that Türkiye’s goal is to help ensure regional security and stability, aligning with efforts by neighbouring countries, the European Union, and the United States.

He added that Türkiye continues to support a peaceful transition in Syria and said recent feedback from the new Syrian government has been encouraging.

Fidan also warned that some external actors were seeking to exploit instability in Syria for their own strategic goals.

"We've always seen that some actors wanted Syria to remain in a state of chaos, to prevent its strengthening," he said.

Call for dialogue

Condemning the recent violence in Sweida, Fidan called for swift accountability and urged all groups to refrain from threatening Syria’s unity under the guise of protecting ethnic or religious identities.

"This violence is unacceptable," he said.

"We oppose any action that jeopardises national unity, whether it's suppressing ethnic or religious groups, or putting the country at risk in the name of protecting them."

He said Türkiye wants all parties to respect the rights of Syria’s ethnic and religious communities, while ensuring that only the central government holds weapons.

"The state should not use its power to suppress groups, but at the same time, no one should hold weapons outside of state control," Fidan added.

Fidan said it is essential for the SDF — a group linked to the PKK/YPG — to reach a voluntary and unconditional agreement with Syria’s central government.

"It’s essential for the SDF to make a voluntary agreement with the central government and implement it sincerely, without any conditions," he said.

"If they seek security guarantees, Türkiye is ready to be a witness to this agreement."

He also emphasised that Syria’s future must be free from foreign military influence and that the rights of all Syrians, including Kurds, must be protected.

Support for Syrian state rebuilding

On defence cooperation, Fidan said Türkiye supports legitimate partnerships to fight terrorism and help restructure Syria’s security institutions.

"Syria is in dire need of help to rebuild its institutions. It’s impossible to establish security, order, or provide services without restructuring key state institutions like the military, health care, education, and energy sectors," he said.

The clashes in Sweida began on July 13 and have raised fears of broader unrest.

Fidan expressed concern over unresolved tensions and accused Israel of trying to prevent Syrian government intervention.

"Our objection has always been that Syria’s government should have the authority to intervene in such issues," he said.

