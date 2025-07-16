INTERNATIONAL DIPLOMACY
World powers criticise Israeli strikes on Syria
Many countries express their concerns over the latest Israeli strikes, seek an end to hostilities, and respect for the ceasefire.
Government forces drive toward Sweida city as it passes through Mazraa village in southern Syria, July 15, 2025. / AP
July 16, 2025

Several countries have expressed their concerns over Israeli strikes on Syrian territory.

Here are some of the reactions.

Israeli strikes on Damascus aim to sabotage peace: Türkiye

Türkiye's Foreign Ministry said Israeli air strikes on Damascus - targeting the Syrian military headquarters, defence ministry, and areas around it were aimed at sabotaging Syria's efforts to establish peace and security.

The ministry said that Syria had a historic opportunity to live in peace and integrate into the world after the toppling of the regime leader Bashar al Assad.

France voices support to Syrian transitional authorities, calls for dialogue over Israeli strikes

France voiced support for Syrian transitional authorities and called for a return to dialogue over recent Israeli strikes on the region.

"France supports the efforts of the Syrian transitional authorities and the leaders of the Sweida region to return to dialogue, and calls for a lasting agreement to strengthen Syria’s unity, stability, and sovereignty, as well as the security of all Syrians," said a Foreign Ministry statement on Wednesday.

It expressed "deep concern" over the "serious developments" currently unfolding in Syria’s southern Sweida region, where Israel has launched new air strikes, and called for the immediate cessation of hostilities.

"The abuses targeting civilians, which France firmly condemns, must stop. The ceasefire announced yesterday morning by the Defense Minister of the Syrian transitional authorities must be respected by all parties," the statement added.

Germany warns of destabilisation

Germany also criticised Israel’s air strikes on southern Syria, urging Tel Aviv to refrain from actions that could destabilise the country.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Christian Wagner said at a news conference in Berlin that Germany is closely following the situation in Syria, including recent unrest in Sweida province and Israeli air strikes targeting Syrian forces.

“We are calling on all sides to refrain from taking steps that could destabilise Syria,” Wagner told reporters when asked about the air strikes.

“It's clear that Syria must not become a plaything of foreign powers, that Syria's sovereignty must be safeguarded,” he stressed.

Wagner added that Israel “must have an interest in a stable Syria” and in an effective Syrian government that ensures security for all population groups across the country.

“The main priority must be that the government in Damascus is able to act and can also ensure security in all parts of Syria,” he said.

"And to achieve this, it must, of course, involve all population groups in the process. Syria's sovereignty and territorial integrity must be preserved,” he said.

EU urges respect for Syria's sovereignty amid escalating Israeli strikes

The European Union expressed concern over Israel's escalating military strikes on Syrian territory, calling on all external actors to fully respect Syria's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

In a statement on Wednesday, EU spokesperson Anouar El Anouni said: "The EU is alarmed by the continued clashes in Sweida, which have resulted in many casualties, and strongly condemns the reported violence against civilians."

"The transitional authorities have the responsibility to de-escalate and restore calm, to ensure accountability for all crimes and to take forward an inclusive transition," the spokesperson said, adding that the EU stands ready to support these efforts.

"In light of Israel's escalating strikes on Syrian territory, we urge all external actors to fully respect Syria's sovereignty and territorial integrity," he added.

US urges talks, ceasefire in Syria's Sweida

The US is "very concerned" by Israeli air strikes that have hit government forces and facilities for two straight days, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said.

Rubio said he had just gotten off the phone with "relevant parties," but did not specify with whom he spoke. He said that there will "hopefully" be updates later Wednesday on the situation.

"We’re very concerned about it. We want it to stop. I’m sorry, we want the fighting to stop, because we got a ceasefire overnight. It broke down again," Rubio said as he hosted Bahraini Foreign Minister Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Alzayani at the State Department.

"So we're talking to both sides, all the relevant sides, on this, and hopefully we’ll bring it to a conclusion, but we're very concerned," he added.

Separately, Washington's ambassador to Türkiye called for a "step back" and negotiations to get to a ceasefire.

