TÜRKİYE
2 min read
Türkiye, US seek to deepen economic, strategic ties in high-level talks
Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek meets US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent in Washington to boost bilateral trade, investment, and regional cooperation, including in defence and energy.
Türkiye, US seek to deepen economic, strategic ties in high-level talks
Mehmet Simsek in the US / AA Archive
April 24, 2025

Turkish Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek met with US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent in Washington on Wednesday to discuss expanding economic collaboration and regional strategic cooperation, the Turkish Finance Ministry has said.


Turkish Central Bank Governor Fatih Karahan also attended the meeting and took place in what officials described as a “constructive atmosphere.” Both delegations reaffirmed the shared political will of Presidents Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Donald Trump to advance multidimensional relations between the two NATO allies.

Focus on trade, investment, and energy
Talks centered on enhancing cooperation across key sectors such as investment, trade, transportation, and energy. Simsek specifically underscored the importance of lifting current restrictions that hinder bilateral cooperation in the defence industry — a sensitive but crucial area in deepening ties.

The Turkish delegation also presented details of Türkiye’s ongoing economic stabilisation efforts. Minister Simsek reiterated Ankara’s commitment to “prudent and sustainable macroeconomic policies,” as outlined during recent international forums, including the IMF-World Bank Spring Meetings.
Beyond economics, both sides discussed pressing regional issues. Turkish officials stressed the need to lift sanctions on Syria and outlined Türkiye’s ongoing diplomatic efforts toward achieving a ceasefire in Ukraine.

Aiming for $100B trade goal
The talks came amid an upward trend in Türkiye-US economic relations, with both governments maintaining their commitment to boosting bilateral trade to a target of $100 billion — a figure emphasised in recent diplomatic exchanges.
Analysts expect follow-up technical meetings in the coming months to advance specific initiatives discussed during the Washington visit. As Türkiye continues to reposition itself as a regional economic and strategic actor, enhanced cooperation with Washington may prove pivotal.


SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
By Baba Umar
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
Rights groups ask court to stop UK from exporting fighter jet parts to Israel
Rights groups ask court to stop UK from exporting fighter jet parts to Israel
Spain chooses Turkish HURJET as advanced trainer for its air force
Spain chooses Turkish HURJET as advanced trainer for its air force
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us