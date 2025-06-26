Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has said a new law suspending cooperation with the United Nations nuclear watchdog has come into force after being approved by parliament and endorsed by the Guardian Council.

"The bill that was approved by parliament and has been approved by the Guardian Council today... is binding on us and there is no doubt about its implementation," Araghchi told state television.

"From now on, our relationship and cooperation with the [International Atomic Energy Agency] IAEA Agency will take a new form."

The law is seen as a direct response to Israel and the United States' attacks on Iranian nuclear facilities over the past weeks.

Araghchi said the damage inflicted during the conflict was "significant" and that experts from the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran are still assessing the scale of destruction.

He also said the issue of reparations is now a top priority for the government.

Related TRT Global - No evidence Iran relocated highly enriched uranium ahead of US strikes: Pentagon

Dismissing reports of talks with US

Meanwhile, US officials and sources familiar with the matter told CNN that the Trump administration has been engaged in secret diplomatic efforts to restart nuclear talks with Tehran.

The administration is reportedly exploring options that include easing sanctions, allowing access to restricted funds, and potentially backing a $20–30 billion civilian nuclear programme that excludes uranium enrichment.

Despite US President Donald Trump saying he expects talks to begin "next week," Araghchi dismissed such claims.

Araghchi shut down what he said was "speculation" that Tehran would come to the table and said it "should not be taken seriously".

"I would like to state clearly that no agreement, arrangement or conversation has been made to start new negotiations," he said on state television. "No plan has been set yet to start negotiations."

In a televised speech — his first appearance since a ceasefire in the war with Israel —Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei hailed what he described as Iran's "victory" over Israel, vowed never to yield to US pressure and insisted Washington had been dealt a humiliating "slap".

"The American president exaggerated events in unusual ways, and it turned out that he needed this exaggeration," Khamenei said, rejecting US claims Iran's nuclear programme had been set back by decades.

Related TRT Global - Trump open to Iran talks post-truce, claims US strikes set back Tehran's nuclear plans by 'decade'

Oman talks

White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt clarified that while the US remains in close contact with Iran — mostly through intermediaries — no talks have been scheduled yet.

"We are always focused on diplomacy and peace," she said.

"We want Iran to agree to a peaceful civilian nuclear programme without enrichment."

The Trump administration's current approach would see Iran import enriched uranium rather than produce it, similar to the model used by the United Arab Emirates.

Talks between the two countries had previously reached a fifth round before being derailed by Israeli attacks.

The sixth round, scheduled to take place in Oman, was cancelled.