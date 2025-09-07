WAR ON GAZA
Trump says Israel accepted Gaza ceasefire deal, calls on Hamas not to reject
US president issues what he says 'last warning' to Palestinian resistance group amid ongoing Mideast mediation efforts.
Trump issues ultimatum as global pressure grows for a Gaza truce to halt Israel’s war, which Gaza says has killed 64,000 and caused famine. / AP
September 7, 2025

US President Donald Trump claimed Sunday that Israel has accepted his ceasefire terms, also calling on Palestinian resistance group Hamas to do the same.

"Everyone wants the Hostages HOME. Everyone wants this War to end!" Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social. "The Israelis have accepted my Terms. It is time for Hamas to accept as well."

Trump threatened consequences if Hamas rejects the offer, stating: "I have warned Hamas about the consequences of not accepting. This is my last warning, there will not be another one!"

Israel’s acceptance has not been publicly confirmed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government.

Egypt and Qatar have been mediating indirect negotiations between Israel and Hamas aimed at achieving a prisoner exchange and ending the Gaza war.

Hamas accepted a proposal on August 18 agreeing to a 60-day truce, but Israel has not yet responded.

Trump's ultimatum comes as international pressure mounts for a ceasefire agreement that would halt Israel’s military offensive, which has killed more than 64,000 Palestinians since October 2023, according to Palestinian authorities in Gaza, leaving the enclave facing famine.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

SOURCE:AA
