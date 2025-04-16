WORLD
1 min read
South Korea-US complete joint naval drill to boost mine defence
A nine-day mine warfare exercise near Pohang enhanced joint naval defence tactics for South Korea and the US.
South Korea-US complete joint naval drill to boost mine defence
The US and South Korea are reinforcing security cooperation at sea. / Reuters
April 16, 2025

South Korean and US forces conducted a combined naval exercise in waters near the southeastern coastal city of Pohang to enhance their joint mine warfare capabilities.

The nine-day exercise, which concluded on Tuesday, involved 10 warships and three helicopters from both sides, including the South's Nampo MLS-II minelayer and the US mine countermeasures ship USS Warrior (MCM-10), Yonhap News Agency reported Wednesday, citing a South Korean Navy statement.

"Through continued practical mine warfare training, we will bolster our capabilities to protect our major ports and maritime transportation routes in the event of a contingency," said Capt. Lee Taeg-seon, commander of the South Korean Navy's Mine Squadron 52.

The drills marked the 10th naval mine warfare exercise conducted by the two countries since they were launched in 2014.

South Korean and US forces also held joint air drills on Tuesday involving at least one B-1B bomber over the Korean Peninsula, the second such exercise since February.

Last week, the US and South Korea also conducted a naval exercise in waters off Changwon to improve joint salvage and rescue capabilities at sea during both wartime and peacetime.

South Korea, US forge 'nuclear-based' alliance against North Korea threats

The guidelines were signed during the NATO leaders summit and stem from the establishment of the joint Nuclear Consultative Group in April 2023.

🔗

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
By Baba Umar
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
Rights groups ask court to stop UK from exporting fighter jet parts to Israel
Rights groups ask court to stop UK from exporting fighter jet parts to Israel
Spain chooses Turkish HURJET as advanced trainer for its air force
Spain chooses Turkish HURJET as advanced trainer for its air force
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us