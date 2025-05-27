WORLD
US urges Israel to 'stay united' on Iran as Tehran denies nuclear deal with Washington
US Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem says she told Netanyahu to stay united and let the process play out.
US Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem visits Jerusalem / Reuters
11 hours ago

US Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem has said she had a candid conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about the United States' negotiations with Iran.

"President Trump specifically sent me here to have a conversation with the prime minister about how those negotiations are going and how important it is that we stay united and let this process play out," Noem said during an interview with Fox News' "Fox and Friends."

"It was a very candid conversation."

Her comments come days after Iranian and US delegations wrapped up a fifth round of talks in Rome last week, and signs of some limited progress emerged.

Trump said on Sunday that nuclear talks with Iran saw "serious progress" and that there will be another round of talks.

Iran rules out nuclear deal

Earlier, Iran denied discussing any interim agreement during its indirect nuclear negotiations with the US.

"If the US goal is to maintain Iran's nuclear programme as peaceful, this can be achieved. We have never sought military nuclear capabilities," Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said at a news briefing in Tehran.

He, however, warned that "if the aim is to deprive Iran of its basic rights like low-level uranium enrichment, we don't believe such negotiations would succeed."

The spokesperson also denied international media reports suggesting that Tehran might suspend enrichment for three years to facilitate a deal with Washington.

"No, there is absolutely nothing like this on the table," he stressed.

Oman is mediating between Tehran and Washington to resolve key disputes over Iran's nuclear programme. Five rounds of negotiations have been held so far since last month, with three being held in Muscat.

Trump pulled the US out of the 2015 nuclear agreement between Iran and world powers in 2018, and has now sought a "better" deal.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
