WAR ON GAZA
1 min read
Hamas reportedly agrees to new Gaza ceasefire proposal as Israel’s Gaza City occupation looms
The proposal includes a temporary halt to military operations for two months, during which a prisoner-hostage exchange would take place, according to media reports.
Hamas reportedly agrees to new Gaza ceasefire proposal as Israel’s Gaza City occupation looms
Palestinians in Gaza are struggling with hunger as Israel continues to block aid. / AA
August 18, 2025

Palestinian resistance group Hamas has agreed to a proposal for a 60-day ceasefire in Gaza put forward by Egyptian and Qatari mediators, Egyptian media has said.

The state-run channel Al-Qahera News, citing unnamed Egyptian sources, said on Monday that the plan calls for Israeli forces to reposition themselves near the border to facilitate humanitarian aid entering Gaza.

The proposal includes a temporary halt to military operations for two months, during which a prisoner-hostage exchange would take place, according to the report.

The deal envisions the release of 10 Israeli hostages alive and the return of 18 bodies, in exchange for an unspecified number of Palestinian prisoners.

Recommended

The sources said Hamas views the plan as the best available option to protect Gaza’s population from military escalation as well as a possible first step toward a permanent resolution.

There was no immediate comment from Hamas or mediators on the report.

The proposal comes more than a week after Israel's security cabinet approved plans to occupy the Gaza City and nearby refugee camps, which have sparked international outcry as well as domestic opposition.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Spain endures worst fire season on record as blazes ravage northwest
UK prepares to airlift Gaza's critically ill children as pressure mounts for medical evacuations
Ahead of visit, Netanyahu hit with criminal complaint from Argentine rights groups
France drafts resolution to prolong UN peace mission in Lebanon
Maduro mobilises millions in militia amid rising US ‘threats’
UK dropped request for backdoor access to encrypted Apple data, says US spy chief Gabbard
UN: Israeli attacks in Gaza killed nearly half of all aid workers slain worldwide in 2024
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US halt on Gaza visas will endanger children seeking medical treatment, charity warns
Air Canada flight attendants defy back-to-work order
Arrangements underway for Putin-Zelenskyy meeting — Trump
Trump pauses talks with Europeans to call Putin on Ukraine peace efforts
Bestselling Irish author says she will support Palestine Action despite government ban
'You look fabulous in that suit': Zelenskyy dons more formal attire for crucial meeting with Trump
Trump administration revoked more than 6,000 student visas, State Dept says
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us