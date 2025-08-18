WORLD
Hamas accepts 60-day Gaza ceasefire proposal by mediators: Egyptian media
Palestinian resistance group Hamas has agreed to a proposal for a 60-day ceasefire in Gaza put forward by Egyptian and Qatari mediators, Egyptian media reported on Monday.
The state-run channel Al-Qahera News, citing unnamed Egyptian sources, said the plan calls for Israeli forces to reposition themselves near the border to facilitate humanitarian aid entering Gaza.

The proposal includes a temporary halt to military operations for two months, during which a prisoner-hostage exchange would take place, according to the report.

The deal envisions the release of 10 Israeli hostages alive and the return of 18 bodies, in exchange for an unspecified number of Palestinian prisoners.

Step towards permanent resolution

The sources said Hamas views the plan as the best available option to protect Gaza’s population from military escalation as well as a possible first step towards a permanent resolution.

There was no immediate comment from Hamas or mediators on the report.

SOURCE:AA
Hamas accepts 60-day Gaza ceasefire proposal by mediators: Egyptian media
