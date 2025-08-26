WORLD
2 min read
Iran vows reciprocal action after Australia expels envoy amid anti-Semitic attack accusations
"Any inappropriate and unjustified action on a diplomatic level will have a reciprocal reaction," says Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei.
Iran vows reciprocal action after Australia expels envoy amid anti-Semitic attack accusations
Australia declared Iranian ambassador Ahmad Sadeghi "persona non grata". / AFP
August 26, 2025

Iran has vowed reciprocal action after Australia expelled its ambassador over accusations that Tehran was behind anti-Semitic arson attacks in Sydney and Melbourne.

"The accusation that has been made is absolutely rejected," said foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei during a weekly press conference on Tuesday, adding that "any inappropriate and unjustified action on a diplomatic level will have a reciprocal reaction".

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said earlier that Iran was behind the torching of a kosher cafe in Sydney's Bondi suburb in October 2024, and directed a major arson attack on the Adass Israel Synagogue in Melbourne in December of the same year.

No injuries were reported in the two attacks.

Australia declared Iranian ambassador Ahmad Sadeghi "persona non grata" and ordered him and three other officials to leave the country within seven days.

It also withdrew its own ambassador to Iran and suspended operations at its embassy in Tehran, which opened in 1968.

Baqaei said the measures appeared to be "influenced by internal developments" in Australia, including recent protests against Israel's war on Gaza.

Recommended

"It seems that this action is taken in order to compensate for the limited criticism the Australian side has directed at the Zionist regime (Israel)," he added.

RelatedTRT Global - Australia to expel Iranian ambassador over alleged role in anti-Semitic attacks

Earlier, relations between Israel and Australia took a downward slide after Canberra’s centre-left government under Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced on August 11 the recognition of the Palestinian state.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu criticised Albanese, asserting that the Australian Prime Minister’s legacy has been irrevocably blackened by his “weakness” towards Hamas.

In an interview with Sky News Australia, Netanyahu said that Albanese’s record would be “forever tarnished” by his decision to recognise a Palestinian state.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Dutch government vows rapid ban on goods from illegal Israeli settlements
Row erupts as EU parliament refuses tribute to US right-wing activist Charlie Kirk
Spain's sports minister calls for ban on Israeli teams, citing 'double standards'
Current Gaza aid distribution run by mercenaries, 'anti-Muslim gangsters': UNRWA
Qatar launches legal action against Israeli attack on Doha
UK ambassador to US Mandelson fired over Epstein ties: report
Syria says it arrested ‘Hezbollah cell’ in Damascus countryside
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Hundreds of children bear brunt of Afghan earthquake as parents die
Nineteen terrorists killed in northwestern region: Pakistan military
Poland restricts airspace after suspected Russian drones breach border
Türkiye denies claims Israel targeted its forces in Syria
India to Russia: Stop recruiting our citizens for Ukraine war
Abductions of aid workers double in 2025 as violence escalates in South Sudan
Investigation underway into deadly gas tanker explosion in Mexico City
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us