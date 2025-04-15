The Palestinian National and Islamic Forces, a coalition of Palestinian factions, said that any ceasefire in Gaza lacking solid guarantees for ending the war, a full Israeli withdrawal, the lifting of the blockade and rebuilding the blockaded enclave would be a "political trap" that entrenches Israel's occupation rather than resisting it, according to a statement posted by Hamas.

The committee said on Tuesday it reviewed reports of a new ceasefire proposal that includes disarming the Palestinian resistance and handing over Israeli hostages without guarantees to halt Israel's genocide or ensure a complete withdrawal from Gaza.

It condemned the focus on the resistance's "rudimentary defensive weapons" while the US supplies Israel with "lethal weapons and heavy bombs dropped on our defenceless people," the statement added.

The committee described Gaza as a security buffer for Egypt, with its residents acting as the "vanguard" of Egypt's defence while Egypt serves as a strategic depth for Palestinians.

It warned that a truce without commitments to end the carnage, withdraw Israeli troops, lift the siege and rebuild would perpetuate the occupation, urging mediators and the international community to pressure Israel, which is known for "historically reneging on agreements."

The committee accused Israel of orchestrating a "major deception" by emphasising disarming the "victim" while evading a three-phase agreement previously accepted and adhered to by Palestinians.

Pressure on Netanyahu

On Monday, Egyptian media said that Cairo sent an Israeli proposal to the Palestinian group Hamas to secure a permanent truce.

Hamas announced that it was reviewing the proposal.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu earlier announced that "intense negotiations" are underway to secure the release of the hostages held in Gaza as public pressure mounts following his decision to abandon a ceasefire agreement and resume the war in the enclave, according to a statement from his office reported by the Maariv newspaper.

A few weeks after the start of Israel's genocidal war on Gaza, families of hostages — along with thousands of Israelis — have been protesting on a weekly basis against Netanyahu, accusing him of obstructing any ceasefire for political gains.

Israel estimates that 59 hostages remain in Gaza, 24 of whom are alive, while more than 9,500 Palestinians are being held in Israeli prisons facing torture, starvation and medical neglect, which has led to numerous deaths, according to Palestinian and Israeli human rights organisations and media reports.

Israeli carnage

Israel has killed over 51,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, in its carnage in Gaza so far, a number revised to 62,000.

In March, Netanyahu unilaterally ended the truce in Gaza, resuming Israel's genocidal war, which reduced most of the enclave to ruins and displaced almost the entire population.

Tel Aviv also put the strip under siege, blocking the entry of food, water, medicine, electricity and other desperately needed humanitarian aid.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last November for Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.