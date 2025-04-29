US President Donald Trump is holding a rally in Michigan to mark the first 100 days of his second term, staging his largest public event since returning to the White House in a state that has been especially rocked by his steep trade tariffs and combative attitude toward Canada.

On Tuesday, Trump will visit Selfridge Air National Guard Base with Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer at 3:45pm (19:45 GMT).

He is then scheduled to hold a rally at Macomb Community College, north of Detroit, at 6 pm (22:00 GMT), in what the White House has dubbed his "100th Day in Office Achievement Speech."

Michigan was one of the battleground states Trump flipped from the Democratic column. But it has also been deeply affected by his tariffs, including on new imported cars and auto parts.

Trump, who took office for his second term on January 20, will complete his first 100 days on Wednesday. In line with his "America First" campaign promises, he introduced a series of tariffs aimed at boosting domestic production.

However, the measures have sparked severe repercussions in the global economy, with aggressive tariffs on major partners causing rising tensions and uncertainty, according to economists and trade experts.

The president imposed tariffs on Canada, Mexico, China, and introduced sector-specific duties on steel, aluminum, and automobile imports starting February 1. His most controversial move came on April 2, when he announced sweeping reciprocal tariffs ranging from 10 percent to 50 percent on all countries.

Tariffs on China reached 145 percent, and 245 percent for certain goods already subjected to previous levies.

Temporary exemptions were granted to products compliant with the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA). Trump also introduced a 90-day tariff pause to encourage negotiations, though talks with China remain unresolved.

The administration claimed the policies protect American workers and industries. However, economists warned that the tariffs could drive up consumer costs, fuel inflation, and increase recession risks.

Trump's imprints are everywhere

The weeks since Trump returned to office have been a whirlwind of activity to show Americans that his administration is relentlessly pursuing his promises .

With a compliant Republican-controlled Congress, Trump has had a free hand to begin overhauling the federal government and upending foreign policy.

As Trump hits his 100th day in office, his imprint is everywhere. But the long-term impact is often unclear.

Some of the Republican president's executive orders are statements of intent or groundwork to achieve what has yet to be done.

Trump's goals occasionally conflict with each other. He promised both to lower the cost of living and to impose tariffs on foreign goods, which will most likely increase prices. Other issues are languishing.

Very much unsettled is whether Trump has run up his scorecard lawfully. He has faced lawsuits over some of his actions, meaning much of what he’s done could be undone as cases play out.